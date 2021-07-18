Get Your Game On With Play NYC

The 5th annual Play NYC is back live and in-person at the Metropolitan Pavilion this August 7th – 8th. Now, more than ever, is the time for us to unite through our shared love of games. Featuring playable games from studios large and small, and from creators old and new.

This year, new measures were added to deliver a fun and safe experience for every attendee. They will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry for all attendees. A negative test result taken within 48-hour will be accepted for children under 16.

Play NYC is for anyone who loves games. Whether you’re a fan looking to play and discover games of all kinds, a creator looking to showcase your playable projects, or a professional in the industry looking to see what makes gaming in New York so special, you don’t want to miss out! All ages are welcome as we celebrate games in a way that only the Big Apple can.

“Playcrafting founded Play NYC in 2017 to give New York a game convention of its own,” said Dan Butchko, founder and CEO of Playcrafting and the convention organizer. “Each year, we welcome over 5,000 people and 150 games for two days, unlike any other. Last fall, we announced the 4th Play NYC. A lot of games were already confirmed for the show. It was shaping up to be our biggest yet. Then COVID-19 changed life as we know it.

“New York has been on pause. Our community has struggled through this pandemic. Yet despite trying times and ongoing tensions, we’ve seen so much hope in how folks have risen up to face the challenges of our reality. This is the greatest city in the world with the strongest people in the world. And games have the power to unite, inspire, educate, and heal. Especially now.

Playcrafting​ is the largest network of game creators in New York and one of the largest in the U.S, with more than 30,000 actively-engaged developers. Playcrafting offers more than 50 local and industry-recognized classes and events, such as the Play NYC convention, The Bit Awards, and the largest Global Game Jam site in the U.S. These events give game creators and fans the chance to connect, learn and play. Since 2017, Playcrafting has connected the world’s biggest companies with game developers nationwide. These partnerships have generated 68 games and over $1.5 million in funding for game developers with companies like Bose, Verizon, the NFL, Facebook, IBM, and Schick Hydro. ​Click here​ for more on our brand partnerships and to discover ways gaming can move your company and industry forward through play!

Decoy Games​ is an indie game company founded by two technically talented brothers, and later joined by a long time sidekick who they have known since pre-school. With no prior professional game development experience they used their deep passion for video games and extensive imagination to start building Team Decoy. The team is currently working on ​Swimsanity! ​for a planned 2020 release.

The mission of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) is to ensure New York City continues to be the creative capital of the world by supporting film, television, theater, music, publishing, advertising, and digital content and ensuring those industries work for New Yorkers. The creative industries account for more than 300,000 local jobs and have an economic impact of $104 billion annually. MOME comprises four divisions: The Office of Film, Theatre and Broadcasting; NYC Media; the Office of Nightlife; and educational and workforce development initiatives.