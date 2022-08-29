Get Your Roller Skate On

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, is the newest place to roller skate in New York City. Now at The Rink at Rockefeller Center. The famous family owned and operated roller skating rink has made its way, bringing the magic of the 1970s with it.

Legend has it that the idea for The Rink was inspired by a Depression-era skate salesman who demonstrated his product by skating on the frozen water of the Rockefeller Center fountain. However the idea came about, The Rink was the perfect fit for the sunken plaza, which was struggling to attract shoppers as the entrance to the high-end retailers in the underground concourse. The Rink, or “skating pond” as it was first known, officially opened on Christmas Day 1936. Originally planned as a temporary exhibit, The Rink was so popular it became a permanent addition, with the Prometheus Statue and the Christmas Tree providing one of the most familiar backdrops in the world.

Come skate the night away at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace until October. The retro-themed outdoor skating rink offers lessons, community events, food, and drinks. They also sell vintage-themed rolling skating apparel and accessories. Then it will flip to an Ice Skating Haven.

Monday-Wednesday: 10am–10pm Thursday-Friday: 10am–12am Saturday: 8am–12am Sunday: 8am–10pm

The Rink is located at Rockefeller Plaza between 50th and 49th Streets.

Tickets start at $20, not including skate rentals.