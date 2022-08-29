MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Get Your Roller Skate On

Get Your Roller Skate On

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, is the newest place to roller skate in New York City. Now at The Rink at Rockefeller Center. The famous family owned and operated roller skating rink has made its way, bringing the magic of the 1970s with it.

Legend has it that the idea for The Rink was inspired by a Depression-era skate salesman who demonstrated his product by skating on the frozen water of the Rockefeller Center fountain. However the idea came about, The Rink was the perfect fit for the sunken plaza, which was struggling to attract shoppers as the entrance to the high-end retailers in the underground concourse. The Rink, or “skating pond” as it was first known, officially opened on Christmas Day 1936. Originally planned as a temporary exhibit, The Rink was so popular it became a permanent addition, with the Prometheus Statue and the Christmas Tree providing one of the most familiar backdrops in the world.

Come skate the night away at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace until October. The retro-themed outdoor skating rink offers lessons, community events, food, and drinks. They also sell vintage-themed rolling skating apparel and accessories. Then it will flip to an Ice Skating Haven.

Monday-Wednesday: 10am–10pm
Thursday-Friday: 10am–12am
Saturday: 8am–12am
Sunday: 8am–10pm
The Rink is located at Rockefeller Plaza between 50th and 49th Streets.

Tickets start at $20, not including skate rentals.

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Robert LuPone, Artistic Director

MCC Theatre Founder and Actor Robert LuPone Passes On

Suzanna BowlingAugust 29, 2022
Read More

Back Again and Just As Fabulous at Event Cruises The Perfect Place To Have a Birthday Party

Suzanna BowlingAugust 29, 2022
Read More

The Armory Show Combines With The World of Tennis at The US Open

Suzanna BowlingAugust 29, 2022
Read More

Join In On The Met’s 13th Summer HD Festival

Suzanna BowlingAugust 29, 2022
Read More

Events in September

Suzanna BowlingAugust 28, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For The Midnight Moment: Patrón Mono: Ríos Libres, Pueblos Vivos

Suzanna BowlingAugust 28, 2022
Read More

Marvel Dice Throne Get this Before It Sells Out. Our Prediction Hottest Christmas Gift

Suzanna BowlingAugust 28, 2022
Read More

Broadway in Bryant Park The Video’s: You Are There With A Strange Loop, Moulin Rouge, SIX and Beetlejuice

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 28, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGAugust 27, 2022
Read More