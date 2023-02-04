Get Your Tix To The GMHC Cabaret & Howard Ashman Award Before It Sells Out!

Kyle Branzel will be the music director.

In a career spanning more than half a century, André De Shields has acquired a number of sobriquets, among them—”Broadway Deity,” “Professional Charmer” and “Papa Dré.” A showstopper at age 77, André was the triple-crown winner of the 2019 award season, garnering Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Grammy Awards for his universally praised role as Hermes, Messenger to the Gods, in Hadestown. De Shields has also distinguished himself as director, philanthropist and educator. His defining theatrical performances include roles in the original Broadway productions of The Full Monty (Tony Award nomination), Play On! (Tony Award nomination), Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Emmy Award) and the titular role in The Wiz. Currently, De Shields is experiencing growing pains as he prepares for his next adventure as Actor/Activist, eradicating the inauthentic while elevating the inexplicable. Ubuntu!