Get Your Tix To The GMHC Cabaret & Howard Ashman Award Before It Sells Out!

Join as the GMHC honor’s André De Shields at the 2023 GMHC Cabaret & Howard Ashman Award on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Joe’s Pub in NYC. Doors open at 6PM. The Howard Ashman Award is the centerpiece of the GMHC Cabaret and is named in honor of the Oscar and Grammy winning lyricist who passed away in 1991 from AIDS-related complications. Only 2 days left to get tickets! Only a few seats left!
This signature event has long been an opportunity to come together to honor outstanding individuals in the Broadway community who have made significant contributions in the fight to end the HIV and AIDS epidemic. The Award is presented during a star-studded, cabaret-style event that includes Broadway classics and beloved songs with lyrics by Howard Ashman from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more!
Confirmed performers so far include (in alphabetical order):
- John Edwards (MJ: The Musical);
- Claybourne Elder (Company);
- J Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot);
- Julie Halston (And Just Like That…);
- Crystal Monee Hall (Rent);
- John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop);
- Khadija Sankoh (Little Shop of Horrors);
- Tiffany Renee Thompson (Little Shop of Horrors);
- D’Kaylah Unique Whitley (Little Shop of Horrors).
Guest appearances will include (in alphabetical order):
- Kimberly Marable (Hadestown);
- Javier Muñoz (Hamilton);
- Marc Shaiman (Some Like It Hot).
Kyle Branzel will be the music director.
In a career spanning more than half a century, André De Shields has acquired a number of sobriquets, among them—”Broadway Deity,” “Professional Charmer” and “Papa Dré.” A showstopper at age 77, André was the triple-crown winner of the 2019 award season, garnering Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Grammy Awards for his universally praised role as Hermes, Messenger to the Gods, in Hadestown. De Shields has also distinguished himself as director, philanthropist and educator. His defining theatrical performances include roles in the original Broadway productions of The Full Monty (Tony Award nomination), Play On! (Tony Award nomination), Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Emmy Award) and the titular role in The Wiz. Currently, De Shields is experiencing growing pains as he prepares for his next adventure as Actor/Activist, eradicating the inauthentic while elevating the inexplicable. Ubuntu!
