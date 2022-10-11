Get Yourself a Magical Casino Date Night — At Home!

Online casinos are quickly becoming one of the favorite leisure activities for New Jerseyans. According to the latest data, the collaboration between Betfair and Golden Nugget generated $31.49 million in July 2020, and the number grew to approximately $36 million by the end of 2021.

With so many online casinos around and new players continuously joining in on the fun, we figured why not take advantage of the excitement online casinos have to offer and turn it into a memorable date night?

If you’re not exactly sure where to start, there’s no reason to worry—we will show you how to make it work, why you should do it, and how to make the most out of your magical casino date night.

Why a Casino Date at Home?

Casinos are well-known for the luxury and glamor that surrounds them. Combined with the unique ambiance they have to offer, a casino is certainly one place everyone should visit at least once in their lifetime.

Unfortunately, the global pandemic has made it significantly more difficult to visit a casino. Add to that the cost of traveling, and you can see why we believe a casino date at home is a much better option.

Of course, convenience is just one of many reasons to have a casino date at home.

Dress Up

Just because you are staying at home, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look your finest. You can easily spice things up and make everything a lot more interesting. To do that, wear your finest clothes, don your most exquisite jewelry,and simply try to look your best. After all, you’re on a date, so make sure you dress to impress.

Minimal Spend

Not only will you save a ton by not having to travel, but staying at home means you can decide how much you are willing to spend in advance. Even if you splurge out, prepare a delicious and indulgent meal, and crack open a bottle of fancy wine, chances are you will still most likely spend less than you would by visiting a casino.

Team Up or Compete Against Your SO

If you want to make things a tad more interesting, you can always take part in a friendly competition against your significant other. For example, you can decide on a budget and then compete to see who makes more by the end of your date. On the other hand, you can also team up and play against the house—the decision is entirely up to you.

Online Casino Options

Now that you know why you should have a casino date at home and how to make it work, we feel like it’s only proper we help you select a potential location for your next big date.

The good news is that with so many online casinos around, it shouldn’t be difficult to find a suitable place, and the only thing you have to decide is whether you would prefer a traditional casino or an online crypto casino.

Fiat Casinos

As the name suggests, fiat casinos accept payments in fiat currencies. Traditional fiat casinos generally offer many different welcome bonuses, a wide array of games, and a number of different payment options. If you decide to have your magical date night at a fiat casino, make sure the one you pick is licensed, reputable, and offers any games you might want to try.

Crypto Casinos

Crypto casinos work just like fiat casinos, the only difference being that crypto casinos accept payments in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.

If you prefer having your date in a crypto casino, make sure you follow the same criteria as you would when selecting a traditional online casino. If you don’t feel like searching for a casino yourself, you can simply choose from a list of some of the best crypto casinos around at and find the one to your liking.

Crypto Casino Games That Will Make Your Night

If you’re all dressed up and have found the perfect casino for your date, the only thing that’s left to do is pick where to start. To help you out, we’ve prepared a small list of fun games you can try in an online casino.

Any Live Dealer Game

Live dealer games are an excellent way to bring the authenticity of land-based casinos to an online setting. If you and your significant other want to create an immersive atmosphere, we recommend you try any of the live dealer games offered by Evolution Gaming.

Roulette

Roulette is hands down a trademark game of every casino out there, be it online or land-based. Plus, it is downright easy to play, so even a beginner can have fun playing the game. If you are playing in a crypto casino, you can even try a provably fair version that lets you verify the results after each spin.

Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is one of the most thrilling video slots around. Developed by Microgaming, Mega Moolah is widely regarded as a fan favorite because it offers four different progressive jackpots.

Therefore, if you and your SO wish to test your luck in becoming millionaires overnight, make sure to give Mega Moolah a spin or two.

There are plenty of ways to make a date night at a casino exciting, even if you are doing it from the comfort of your home. While we have provided you with a few ideas of our own, you can always personalize the evening and add something unique to you and your SO.

With a little bit of imagination and creativity, you can turn a simple night at home into a memorable evening and a wonderful experience you will certainly want to recreate in the future.