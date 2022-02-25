Getting Ready for Spring with These Amazing Things

Winter is starting to warm up as we approach a new season. Spring has us heating things up with some of our favorite things.

For health gurus and beauty lovers you are in for some great treats.

We love Sivan Remedies.

The new engaging health and wellness brand focusing on how CBD treats mental and physical illness has a product line developed to remedy some of the most common physical and mental health struggles facing Americans: Unhealthy sleep habits, chronic pain, as well as stress management and anxiety relief.

I personally fractured my ankle and have been using their Relief Cream to get me through physical therapy. It has done wonders to help me get back to normal without any dependency on pain killers. The Relief Cream delivers pinpointed support for inflammation and joint discomfort. It is a full spectrum option that has a perfect dose of one pump equal to 10mg of Sivan’s CBD Blend. To add, the smell will also bring you bliss of infused pear and bergamot. Here is to finding your own bliss and recovery with this brand.

If you want another way to relax with Good Earth. Their teas are made for easy sipping and enjoyment. Their Decaffeinated Lemongrass is a nice way to kickback after a long day.

Hand Over Heart is also another brand that we highly recommend for alternative natural products.

They’re an organic cruelty free brand that offers premium skincare, haircare, baby product, pet care, and cleaning products! The wide array of products are designed to nourish and protect you and your loved ones and keep the chemicals out of your home. Everyone in the family will also enjoy their products – even baby. Their natural baby shampoo and lotion is so soothing to little one and their sensitive skin. It is a special blend formulated to protect little one’s skin and it nourishes so wonderfully.

We love their Pure Berry & Rose Shampoo for the perfect wash. The refreshing feel leaves you captivated and happy with daily use that is not harsh on your hair. After use your hair will delightfully bounces and feel refreshingly pleasant. Suitable for even sensitive skin, this natural shampoo contains no sulfates, eye-numbing agents, toxins, parabens, phosphates, petrolatums, animal by-products, synthetic fragrances, dyes or caustic agents. It is a must try this season.

Reese Witherspoon adores this brand and we share the love for Biossance.

Their Squalane and Omega Repair Cream is out of this world. Scientifically developed to deeply hydrate, fortify the moisture barrier, and plump, this non-comedogenic formula reveals radiantly healthy, smooth skin.

We also are very much in love with the game changer that has been around for years – Erno Laszlo’s Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar

The detoxifying cleansing bar purifies, unclogs pores, and absorbs excess surface oil without stripping the skin. Together, Charcoal and Dead Sea Mud work to draw out toxins and replenish nutrients, bringing skin back into balance. Charcoal absorbs excess surface oil, while Dead Sea Mud cleanses, gently exfoliates, and delivers a rich cocktail of minerals essential to skin nourishment.

Cao Cosmetics is a great option for spring fun.

Colors are bright and beautiful in the line. Applications are easy and pleasantly smooth. Best of all it’s cruelty free, vegan, and paraben free. It means your face is going to look beautiful and you will be free of guilt. Make-up that is good for the plant is good for you. Shine on beauty.

And carry that gorgeous smell in a scent for you. Les Deux fragrances are divine.

Les Deux No. 2 is a game changer. Feel beautiful and feel alive with this gorgeous scent that holds Amber, Jasmine, Saffron, Marigold, Agarwood, Ambroxan, Sandalwood, Cedarwood.

For makeup lovers another must is Milk Makeup Cosmetics.

We love the their Hydro Grip Primer. If you have oily skin most primers present an issue, but not this one. Application is smooth and wonderful. The award-winning, invisible makeup primer has 94% natural gel formula that smooths skin, grips makeup up to 12 hours, and locks in hydration. Welcome to days of beautiful makeup looks that last almost an entire sunrise to sunset.

For young kids and teens in your life there also options. Piggy Paint’s new Valentine’s Day gift sets make the SWEETEST gift for all the littles in your life. This advanced water-based formula delivers all the thrills of a “big girl” mani-pedi without the harsh solvents and their dizzying fumes.

Plus, it’s non-flammable, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, vegan, and proudly made in the U.S.A. Choose from “All The Heart Eyes” or “Kisses & Wishes” – both include three polishes and either stick on nail art or stick on earrings. They are super cute colors that the kids will love.

Teens will love goodness from 7th Heaven. Their StarDust face mask range cleanse the skin and reduce the appearance of pores. They are vegan and cruelty free for even more goodness. In addition, Rock the Locks with no harsh chemicals, no sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes or petrolatum. We love their fun and amazing smelling Hair Colors & Conditioners.

Other brands we highly recommend to check out include Isa Lazo Face Oil to bring an incredible softness to your face and youthful appearance to your skin just after a month.

Here is to a beautiful new season in 2022.

Cover art by TOMOKO UJI on Unsplash