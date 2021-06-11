Getting Ready for Summer Picnics with Bolla Wines and Frederick Wildman and Sons

The summer weekend is here. Bolla’s Pinot Grigio and Chianti is our pick for your fun in the park.

As a synonymous brand with 1960s movies and movie stars, it frequented the reels of Italian cinema. Get that beautiful worldly feeling in your backyard or nearby park.

Straight from their vineyards in Italy they pair perfectly for your meal in the sun. The lovely Chianti is wonderful with grilled meats, flavorful cheese and spicy dishes. With a bright ruby color, the taste is fruit forward feauturing plum and raspberry with a cherry almond finish.

And, we have to say the Pinot Grigio is divine. So smooth and refined. It goes nicely with fresh salads, seafood and risotto. It is light-bodies and refreshing. It may just be one of those wines you just always turn to in the summer.

Additionally, this great find is aligned with Frederick Wildman and Sons. The leading wine importer in the US was born through an aspiration for consumers to discover fine Italian wines.

Happy summer and cheers to the great American picnic.

Cover art by Photo by Ben Duchac on Unsplash