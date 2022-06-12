Getting Ready For The 75th Annual Tony Awards

Sunday night is fast approaching. The evening will feature performances by this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl from the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and SIX.

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host.

Angela Lansbury will be awarded the 2022 Special Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre went to the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC); Broadway For All; music copyist, Emily Grishman; Feinstein’s/54 Below and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE.

Helping to celebrate this years Tony’s areTony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus; and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening.

The talented lineup includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Pope, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, streaming live only on Paramount+*, Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT), prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, including exciting performances and bestowing multiple honors throughout the hour.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards airs live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 pm Live EST on the CBS and on demand on Paramount+*.

The Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Award, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, is bestowed annually on theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.