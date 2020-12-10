Getting Rid of Allergies in the Home

Allergies are a nightmare. Not only do they threaten to ruin a perfectly good time, but they can also be deadly. No one wants to walk around with a scratch in their throat, sniffles in their nose and itchy eyes, but that isexactly what happens when allergens are present in our day to day life.

If you are curious about how to get rid of allergies in the home, keep reading this piece to find out how to breathe easy again!

Control Dust Mites

Dust mites are one of those things that we cannot see, cannot feel and definitely prefer not to think about. Not only are dust mites relatives of the spider, but there are on average thousands and thousands of them that live on your mattresses, furniture, carpet and bedding to name a few (sorry).

These little critters don’t bite, but they can cause skin rashes, upset our respiratory system and cause cold and flu-like symptoms such as an itchy and sore throat, sneezing and a runny nose!

Even the cleanest of homes will have dust mites as it is not possible to get rid of them entirely (sorry, again), but to eliminate as much of the allergen as possible, make sure to dust with a damp cloth, as a dry cloth just disperses the allergen further and vacuum at least twice a week to keep the dust down. Consider steam washing your carpet too when you can, as that actually kills the dust mites off.

Use an Air Cleaner

If you want to get serious at tackling the allergens in your home, get yourself a decent air cleaner. You might be thinking “What on earth is an air cleaner?”. It is essentially a machine that sanitizes and purifies the air, so you can breathe in fewer allergens and pollutants. Air cleaners work by collecting the air in your home, reducing the contaminants and pollution in that air and then releases it back into your home once it is cleaned.

Banish That Mold

Mold is something that often plagues our walls, ceilings, bath corners and other areas of our home – seemingly out of nowhere. While it is not only unsightly, it can also be extremely dangerous to our health. The type of mold you have discovered growing in your home will sometimes determine what kind of an effect it will have for those in the home.

Sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes and other common allergen symptoms can become an unwelcome staple in the home, but mold can also be extremely dangerous too, triggering respiratory problems, headaches and even more severe issues such as memory loss.

Getting rid of mold is relatively easy. There are plenty of products on the market that can help, though safer alternatives can be found in your kitchen.

It is also worth noting that unless you find the cause or source of the mold, it will continue to come back, so it is best to tackle the root of the problem as soon as you can!