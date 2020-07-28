MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Beauty

Getting that Montauk Summer Glow with 111 SKIN

Getting that Montauk Summer Glow with 111 SKIN

This summer get your skin to look and feel as beautiful as a sunset in Montauk. The world’s most luxurious skin care line grows in popularity around the globe, especially with the recent launch of the Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask.

There is nothing to bring happiness to your face than with these darling delights.

At a recent gathering at the Hampton’s beloved venue, The Surf Lodge, 111 SKIN demonstrated the power of the brand.

During the private affair guests had treatments that were the latest under-eye skin saviour, formulated for a divine radiance.

Delivering a blend of potent brightening ingredients to stimulate the skin’s own radiance, the latest under-eye saviour has been formulated to uplift, illuminate and awaken the delicate periorbital region. Perfect to rekindle your natural glow, it is sister to the cult-favourite Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask.

After less than 15 minutes guests looked as stunning as the beautiful surroundings.

 Here is to creating your own lovely summer with 111 SKIN. For more information on shopping please visit here.

Related Items
Beauty

Related Items

More in Beauty

Nailing the Wedding of a Lifetime with Valentino Beauty Pure

WriterJuly 23, 2020
Read More

5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Static Hair [No More Frizz!]

WriterJune 1, 2020
Read More

Role of peptides in reducing wrinkles and fine lines

WriterApril 29, 2020
Read More

Focus on Flowers; Finding & Sharing Happiness in a Pandemic World

Brian HesterApril 12, 2020
Read More

How to Use Stem Cell Therapy to Reduce Hair Loss and Restore Your Confidence

WriterFebruary 20, 2020
Read More

A Glowing Awards Season with 111SPA/CLINIC

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Massages by Zara at Temple Concierge Spa The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2020
Read More

Getting to Know Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine Who Gets Celebrities The Perfect Awards Look

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2020
Read More

Goku Spa Pay What You Want for the Ultimate Sleep Massage

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 16, 2020
Read More