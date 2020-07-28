Getting that Montauk Summer Glow with 111 SKIN

This summer get your skin to look and feel as beautiful as a sunset in Montauk. The world’s most luxurious skin care line grows in popularity around the globe, especially with the recent launch of the Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask.

There is nothing to bring happiness to your face than with these darling delights.

At a recent gathering at the Hampton’s beloved venue, The Surf Lodge, 111 SKIN demonstrated the power of the brand.

During the private affair guests had treatments that were the latest under-eye skin saviour, formulated for a divine radiance.

Delivering a blend of potent brightening ingredients to stimulate the skin’s own radiance, the latest under-eye saviour has been formulated to uplift, illuminate and awaken the delicate periorbital region. Perfect to rekindle your natural glow, it is sister to the cult-favourite Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask.

After less than 15 minutes guests looked as stunning as the beautiful surroundings.

Here is to creating your own lovely summer with 111 SKIN. For more information on shopping please visit here.