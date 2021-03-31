Getting to Know Clarissa Burt: from Super Model to Multi-Media Entrepreneur

Clarissa Burt is an award-winning actress, multi-media executive, internationally known personality, author, speaker, and supermodel. She was born in Philadelphia and raised in New Jersey. From there she moved to Paris, France then she followed her modeling career to Milan, Italy where Clarissa became a household name.

Attributing “blind faith, desire, and tenacity” to her success, Burt shares details from her life in her exclusive interview with Mary Kovach, Ph.D. for Italy USA magazine.You have had a truly exciting life with multiple accomplishments many of us can only dream of experiencing. Please share your top three moments (so far) of your life with us.

Without a doubt, my crowing moments were the two private audiences I had with Pope John Paul II for my social work. It was an amazing experience, and I keep one of the pictures from that experience displayed in my In The Limelight studio. Certainly, another one of my crowning moments was helping African women when the Nobel peace prize in 2011. It started out as a campaign called Walking Africa that was organized by Solidarietà e Cooperazione CIPSI in Italy. Another unforgettable experience was when I was the first American to present on live Russian Television from the Kremlin’s main stage.

You went from supermodel to actress, to news anchor, to creating your own multi-media platform. What would you say are the top three skills needed to be a successful entrepreneur, and what do you think is the best way to achieve long-term success?

I would have to say passion was the main driver for me because loving what you do is paramount. Secondly, you want to be the best at what you do. You need to be constantly motivated to be at the top of your game. In order to do that, you must constantly stay ahead of the curve by educating yourself. Know what the latest and greatest software, trend, book, or course is in your genre. Thirdly, again, tenacity, because it’s not going to be easy, but it will be rewarding.

Who has been your greatest inspiration and why?

Both Oprah and Martha Stewart as they, too, have a multi-media platform (television shows, podcasts, and magazines), and they are women that other women admire. In the next 5-10 years, I will have my own global multi-media network for women. Empowering them is my goal.

In addition to your multi-media platform In The Limelight, you have a number of exciting opportunities in the pipeline – a book, a television channel, and more. Can you tell us a little more about them?

The Self-Esteem Regime manuscript was just handed off to Roman and Littlefield publishers in New York City. This book is my life’s work and greatest joy! I am extremely passionate about the position and condition of women globally. This for me is more than a book; it’s a mission and a movement. My greatest dream is to see every woman lives in an esteemed being. The In the Limelight TV Channel has launched first with my show, and I’m now onboarding other TV shows that give entrepreneurs that possibility to be seen on Roku, Amazon Fire, TV, Apple TV, and over 100 SmartTV apps.

What advice would you give to new entrepreneurs?

Just do it! There’s never been an easier time to start a business and learn how to do it from the comfort of your own home.

If people want to learn more about you, where can they find you?

@clarissaburt on mostly every social media platform. My website is ClarissaBurt.com where you can find my shows, podcasts, magazine, a cookbook I co-authored, information about my travel club, and details from my news desk.In the Limelight Media is multi-media platform comprised of video, a podcast, and a digital magazine dedicated to offering educational, empowering, and entertaining subject matter. With a laser focus on showcasing entrepreneurs, the shows can be seen on ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Google Play, Sony, Tivo, DailyMotion, and many more. The ITL podcasts are heard on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora, Podbean, Spotify, Stitcher, and Inspired News Radio. The In the Limelight magazine is a quarterly digital publication.