MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Getting to Know Nick Blaemire and Ethan Slater

Getting to Know Nick Blaemire and Ethan Slater

A new concept album, Edge Of The World written by Drama Desk nominee Nick Blaemire (tick, tick…BOOM!, Godspellm Glory Days) and Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical, Who’s Your Baghdaddy) will be released on August 6th wherever digital music is sold as well as BroadwayRecords.com. The recording stars Blaemire, Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady, Big Fish), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper(Tootsie, Spring Awakening) and Slater.

T2C sat down with these two prolific and talented writers/performers to learn more. Watch and her tidbits on how a musical is formed and how collaboration is key.

In Edge Of The World, when young Ben (Ethan Slater) and his father Henry (Norbert Leo Butz) move to a remote patch of land in rural Alaska, Ben uses his imagination to cope with his new surroundings. But as he learns more about the circumstances that brought him into isolation (Lilli Cooper), the line between lie and reality begins to blur. It’s a sweeping, handmade fable about the world we’re given, and the one we make for ourselves.

Edge Of The World is produced by Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane (Broadway HD, War Horse, Gentleman’s Guide), mixed by Aaron Ankrum and mastered by Hans Dekline. The recording features Slater on guitar as well as Marco Paguia (piano), Michael Dobson (drums), Christian Ankrum (bass) and Ankrum (horns, strings and more).

Video shot by Magda Katz.

Related Items
Uncategorized

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

HowlRound for India a Global Marathon to Combat Covid-19

Suzanna BowlingJuly 17, 2021
Read More

The Way to Go – Balade Your Way

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 14, 2021
Read More
Dorothy Lyman

A One On One With Dorothy Lyman

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 8

Suzanna BowlingJuly 8, 2021
Read More

Southampton African American Museum Opens Doors

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 30, 2021
Read More

Summer Fun

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 29, 2021
Read More

Couture Furniture with Stylish MLL Custom

Suzanna BowlingJune 28, 2021
Read More

On the Scene at Tribeca Festival

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 13, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: June 13

Suzanna BowlingJune 13, 2021
Read More