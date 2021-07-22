Getting to Know Nick Blaemire and Ethan Slater

A new concept album, Edge Of The World written by Drama Desk nominee Nick Blaemire (tick, tick…BOOM!, Godspellm Glory Days) and Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical, Who’s Your Baghdaddy) will be released on August 6th wherever digital music is sold as well as BroadwayRecords.com. The recording stars Blaemire, Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady, Big Fish), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper(Tootsie, Spring Awakening) and Slater.

T2C sat down with these two prolific and talented writers/performers to learn more. Watch and her tidbits on how a musical is formed and how collaboration is key.

In Edge Of The World, when young Ben (Ethan Slater) and his father Henry (Norbert Leo Butz) move to a remote patch of land in rural Alaska, Ben uses his imagination to cope with his new surroundings. But as he learns more about the circumstances that brought him into isolation (Lilli Cooper), the line between lie and reality begins to blur. It’s a sweeping, handmade fable about the world we’re given, and the one we make for ourselves.

Edge Of The World is produced by Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane (Broadway HD, War Horse, Gentleman’s Guide), mixed by Aaron Ankrum and mastered by Hans Dekline. The recording features Slater on guitar as well as Marco Paguia (piano), Michael Dobson (drums), Christian Ankrum (bass) and Ankrum (horns, strings and more).

Video shot by Magda Katz.