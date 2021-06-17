Gift Ideas for Father’s Day

Dad deserves the very best this Father’s Day. Give him a gift he we will love and appreciate.

Syosaku is a Japanese tableware firm noted for producing Urushi glass plates and hand-forged kitchen knives. Dad will love this perfect gift in the kitchen. Dynamic in design and use, each piece in the collection will give him a unique cutting edge over all the other father’s who love to cook the perfect meal for the family.

Razor sharp out of the box. Each knife is finished one by one with hand sharpening by Japanese master artisans. Long lasting sharpness, easy to use, super rust resistant, and dishwasher safe. Syosaku’s knives are made by artisans from Sakai, a port city in Japan that has a centuries long history of creating knives originating from forging samurai swords. Each process of creating the knives is divided among specialists and small producers, forging the metal, creating the handles, combining the knives and finishing them.

For your dad that likes to read, check out Mike Hayes’ new book “Never Enough: A Navy SEAL Commander on Living a Life of Excellence, Agility, and Meaning.” The former Navy SEAL Commander has committed to donate all proceeds to help Gold Star families.

Real New Yorker dads know that owning an authentic item from New York is special. And you won’t find it in Times Square or on 8th Avenue. You have to go underground, to The New York Transit Museum store to get authentic, celebratory, nostalgic, rare, or just plain fun items that are “the real deal.”

Check out their cuff links. New York’s first token was its most unique – dime-sized and distinguished by a bold “Y” cut. An excellent example of mid-century industrial design is now handcrafted into handsome silver-plated cuff links – the perfect accent for the stylish dad. Each cufflink is crafted from authentic New York transit tokens circulated between 1953 and 1970.

Maybe cook your dad a fantastic meal at home. HYUN, the high-end Korean barbecue omakase restaurant in NoMad that spotlights the highest quality Japanese A5 Wagyu Virgin Heifers flown in as whole cattle from Japan and butchered daily on premises has just initiated a wagyu butcher delivery service dubbed Butcher by HYUN.





Butcher by HYUN is available for local delivery through third party sites such as Uber Eats and and Grubhub and can be purchased in packages for 2-3 people or for 4-5 people and include three cuts of meat with Jomiryo (wine salt, truffle salt, and ssamjang), and the option to add Chateau Musar Rouge 1997 as a wine pairing



Customers can also request their favorite cuts, with the option to add a ssam kit (prepacked sides) including a choice of Ssam (romaine lettuce and Korean chili pepper), Sangchu-muchim (romaine lettuce with vinaigrette), or a Combo (which includes all ssam kit options). All local deliveries have the option to add a wine pairing.



