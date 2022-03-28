Gifts Every Man Secretly Wants This Year 

Every time you have to buy a gift for the special man in your life, you may commonly feel frustrated and at a loss at what you purchase for them. Whether your dad, brother, partner, friend or distant family member, this man in your life may already have all they need and rarely make it known what their heart desires.

They might also be the modest type who tells others that they really don’t need or want any gifts. This can be especially frustrating if you are the type that likes to express how much you care and how thoughtful you are through the act of gift-giving.

Thankfully, we’ve got some insight into some of the items they might really enjoy and even secretly want. To upgrade their life and ensure that you are going to impress them on the gift-giving front, we’ve got a shortlist of items that we have no doubt will spruce up their life and will meet their secret desires and needs.

Share the Love for Battle

Is the man in your life a big fan of the military – whether because they had fought overseas in the past or simply because they are fans of something as simple as a war movie? If so, we’ve got the perfect gift suggestion for you: a battle mug or combat cup.

Both of these items come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are manufactured in a high-tech CNC facility. Made from a precision-machined process, they are constructed from solid billet aluminum.

Not only are they considered American-Made works of art, but they are considered to be the ultimate compact tactical drinking devices.

Before purchasing a battle mug or combat cup, or even any of the accompanying accessories, a great addition you might consider is getting your mug or cup engraved with custom text.

A Collection of Great Music

If the important man in your life is not the type who likes fancy clothing or expensive jewelry, another great option might be to gift him with items that speak to his hobbies.

For those men who love music, we’ve got a great suggestion: add to his collection of vinyl records. Whether your man is new to vinyl, has a record or two, or has an established collection, through your purchase, you can begin, continue on, or complement their existing record collection.

Who knows, you might also help make them into a full-blown record aficionado. Thankfully, there is no limit to music – whether your man is a fan of rock, rap, jazz, country, or classical, there are plenty of vinyl records to build and sustain his collection.

And for those who are avid collectors, they will appreciate artists of every variety – whether they are well-known or obscure artists. And the extra bonus? Once you establish this pattern of collecting vinyl, this can be your go-to gift option for every special occasion.

A Fashionable Jewelry Item

If the man in your life has a style that includes equal parts dressing up and dressing down, this likely means that they still like accessorizing even on those dress-down days. If you are looking for a nice jewelry item that can fit any occasion or style, why not purchase the man in your life a cuban chain.

Typically, these items are carefully crafted in Italy and come in a variety of sizes and metals – making them items that can be easily paired up with any color outfit or style.

Typically made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, palladium, silver, and steel, these chains can be dressed up as part of a formal attire event or added to a more casual set of items for a regular day or night out with friends.

The other bonus of this jewelry type is that they require very little maintenance to keep their shine, brilliance, intricate shape, and strength. So, if your man is interested in a new jewelry piece that will look classy but not too over the top, consider purchasing a Cuban link chain for him.

A Comfortable Clothing Aesthetic

For the dads, brothers, boyfriends, or husbands in your lives who have a laid back fashion aesthetic, yet another great gift option might be to invest some mens graphic hoodies that they can lounge around the house in, wear while working or camping, and even dress up to wear out for a laid back evening.

Hoodies – which often include a muff sewn onto the lower front and a drawstring to adjust the hood opening – are great for men who are looking for a fashion item that prioritizes comfort, warmth, ease, and even style in some cases.

The added bonus is that depending on whether they are of the lighter or heavier variety, hoodies are great for those looking for clothing items that are ideal for cold climates (given that they offer protection in the head and neck area against cold and rainy weather) and even in warmer climates when you may need some warmth but not too much.

Either way, hoodies are a great addition to any style – whether that is lounging casually around your home, working on a messy household project, heading out for a casual dinner or event, or even dressing that item up to head out to the club.

Items For Music Learners and Lovers

If you have got a man in your life who loves music and is even interested in learning a thing or two about music beyond simply being a fan, you may want to visit a location that specializes in DJ systems.

These days, it is getting easier and easier to get into the craft of deejaying, beatmaking, producing, and music engineering.

If the special man in your life has an interest in any of these crafts and techniques, you might start on the small scale by purchasing him essential audio items such as on-ear deejay headphones, and then eventually growing to expand his tastes and talents by purchasing a deejay system, a beat machine and other music production items, Serato (a deejay program), deejay software, and items to pull together a professional sound system.