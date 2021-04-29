Gifts Mom Will Love for Mother’s Day

Mamá. Maman. Mamo. Madre. Mum.

No matter how you say it she simply deserves the best. Here is our ultimate gift guide that will make that special Mother in your life smile as you show her love.

For the Family Home: She will be obsessed with LAFCO New York’s gift set duo Champagne & Roses.

Pairing two of the brand’s delicate and romantic scents together in divine boxes, she will find a sense of relaxation and mindfulness se in an ombre effect glass vessels. Mom will feel a calming ambiance in any room she sets these candles. The Champagne & Roses gift sets highlight a pairing of grapefruit and lemon zest in Champagne, along with the delicate blend of damask rose and light bergamot of Rose. And, best of all this is a rose with great sensibility and authenticity. It will not overwhelm like many in the offering, but rather provide lush luxury to the senses. The candle gift set in the ready to gift packaging features an embossed design inspired by the detail and pattern of vintage textiles.

For the Fashionista: Mom will love the sustainable fashion brand YES AND. The vibe is edgy, flattering and fun. She will adore the certified organic, low-impact dyed, and ethically made line. And, best of all they are launching a tree planting initiative to offset the carbon impacts of their shipments.

The brand will plant a Mangrove tree in Madagascar for every purchase from the Mother Earth Collection below and they are committed to being carbon net zero by 2022.

When she adventures outside she will love Tifosi Optics new athleisure Swank Series Shirley.

The stylish sunglasses offer protection, durability and affordability. Their shatterproof lenses provide 100% UV protection. The frames are made with lightweight Grilamid TR-90, for strength and comfort. Hydrophilic nose pieces grip the more you sweat, keeping your sunnies in place.

And, help her find her beauty with fantastic hair with products from PHYTO. All moms will adore PHYTONOVATHRIX. Enhanced with its innovative Celery Seed Extract, creates an optimal environment to boost healthy hair growth and promote hair’s beauty and density. The new non-oily formula stimulates the scalp to promote thicker hair.

For the Foodie Mom: If you are in New York City take her on her special Sunday to La Goulue. If you stay at home break out Trust Me Vodka. Their limited-edition artist series collector box featuring artwork by Evgeniya Golik is delightful. This stunning box features two bottles with 23 karat edible gold flakes added for the occasion. There is one bottle of gluten-free Trust Me Vodka made from potatoes and the other is Trust Me Vodka’s organic wheat vodka. Trust Me Vodka is a top-shelf vodka company which supports art, music and entertainment. Serve it with the superb Imperia Caviar to create a Sunday of delicious memories.

And, if she is a wine lover order her a bottle from Somerset Vineyards. Nestled high in the Sta. Rita Hills Somerset Vineyards enjoys a microclimate distinguished by mild wind and gentle ocean mist. The concurrence of wind, mist, and deep ocean beds that underlie this world-class terroir in Sta. Rita Hills AVA makes for an unmistakable and unforgettable Pinot Noir.Somerset Vineyards is a woman-owned regenerative vineyard and farm. The soil is virgin farmed — no pesticides have ever been used on this estate. Moms will simply love it.

For the Travel Lover: Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown has curated the perfect, pampering experiences for Mother’s Day for the ultimate spring treat.This thoughtful gift includes a weekend of activities with a bespoke aromatherapy experience, in-room breakfast, and flower pop up shop with Amaranth, a floral atelier. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown is the ultimate location for a city staycation at one of New York’s most iconic luxury lifestyle hotels.

And, Check out six Hyatt hotels with similar backdrops to trending, bingeworthy shows Mom loves where she can plan a future, “as seen on TV” type of getaway. World of Hyatt members can also enjoy earning thousands of points to use on room upgrades, dining, spa experiences, and a Free Night Award for stays around the world, inclusive of the following stays, through June 15, 2021 with Bonus Journeys.

Happy Mother’s Day!

