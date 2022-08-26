Gilligan’s Grand Foodie Experience

Reporting By Alison Andrea Lopez

Whether celebrating a milestone birthday or having casual drinks with friends, Gilligan’s makes you feel like the main character. Tucked between New York’s oldest graffiti shop and the Soho Grand Hotel, the self-proclaimed “SoHo’s salve” is the place to be. Its annual re-opening marked the return of endless summer fun, and what better way to do so than being a castaway in the tropics for the day? After all, it’s the only Place in Manhattan on Island Time.

Led by Executive Chef Blake Farrar, and under the GrandLife Hotels umbrella, Gilligan’s invites you to enjoy an elevated rustic northeastern coastal-themed food selection in line with the classic menus you’ll find in Montauk, Portland, and Nantucket, etc. The tropical oasis designed by Briana Stanley, took me away from the concrete jungle I call New York City, where I can unwind with a shrimp cocktail in one hand and a specialty cocktail in the other – a Frozen Watermelon Margarita, to be exact. The simple concoction contains what our server, Alexis described as the only ingredients that matter: ice, watermelon, and holy water (AKA, Tequila) – with each sip as tastier than before. Balanced with a Combier liqueur, the cocktail is neatly garnished with a sliced watermelon wedge, sprinkled with a touch of Tajín; that’s a perfect refreshment.

Next were the chilled pre-shucked oysters that came on time with a Matcha Colada to compliment the flavors. Gin, Matcha, coconut, lemon, pineapple, and cucumber mixed into a tall collins tiki cup was just the right portion to digest the appetizer. If you’re feeling extra cheery at Gilligan’s, try their $140 Seafood Tower served with Oysters, Shrimp, Tuna Tartare, Chilled Crab Salad, and Lobster that can easily be shared amongst a party of three.

Though, the Tuna Crudo was the best in the house. A solid 10 out of 10. Thinly sliced tuna on top of an avocado puree, topped with radish and chili that melts in your mouth the second you eat it. The raw fish was fresh and complementary to what came next: the Squash Blossom Stone Oven Pizza. A bit on the spicier side, the pizza was glazed with chili honey that brought out the taste of the zucchini and mild cheese. If you’re into spiced pizza, this savory dish is for you. For those with a hearty appetite, one could go for the perfectly Grilled Skirt Steak with chimichurri and Calabrian chili spread across the meat and wooden plate or a classic cold Main Lobster Roll on potato bread paired with crunchy chips and a wedge salad. Both are satisfyingly filling and could be paired with Garrus Côtes de Provence rose or Pence Ranch Pinot Noir by the glass or bottle. Lastly, for my rebels out there and tequila enthusiast, the Casa Margarita will take you on a whirlwind – a pleasantly punchy one, at least – with Casa Dragones blanco tequila, tamarind, agave nectar, lime, and chipotle salt rim.

All in a matter of minutes apart, the dishes came straight away with no hassle or wait on a packed Friday night. Some guests sat in the middle of the main seating area, at a family-style table, or on beach chair tables, while others sat by the bar near the built-in misting systems to remain cool. What’s even more impressive was how in-sync all the servers were; by this, I mean how unison they were with each other.

Gilligan’s manager James White says, “everyone here is an absolute star in their own rights, and every staff member is a key part of what makes Gilligan’s such a great place. I learned a long time ago that we all deserve to be taken care of, both our guests and our staff alike. We genuinely care about our staff which we feel carries over to our service.”

Gilligan’s will be open through September and possibly a good portion of October if weather permitting. It was one of the few restaurants that survived the pandemic, with it being open through the winter. White continues “We want our little island to feel like a summer escape from the hustle of the city without having to leave the city. Whether you’re TikTok ready and want to show off the fit, or looking to let your hair down and have drinks with friends and families, or looking to start you’re evening with us, we have lots to offer for everyone.”

It’s safe to say that the eleven-year-old restaurant has become a staple of the downtown Manhattan dining scene and it’s perfect for a day or night of drinks, & weekend brunch. And did I mention that they do take-out?