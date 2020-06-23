Gingold Theatrical Group Announces Applications are Being Accepted for Speakers’ Corner Writers Group

Gingold Theatrical Group (David Staller, Artistic Director), now in its 15th Season announced applications are now open for GTG’s 2020-2021 Speakers’ Corner Writers’ Group. The group will be coordinated by Melissa Crespo, a NYC based director of theater, opera and film.

Please send applications to speakers@gingoldgroup.org care of Melissa Crespo with:

•One writing sample of a play you feel represents your voice.

•Answer these questions:

1) Tell us about yourself–who are you as an artist?

2) Have you participated in other writing groups? If so, what are they?

3) Why is Speakers’ Corner right for you right now?

All applications will be acknowledged.

First monthly group session using an online meeting platform will start in September.

Speakers’ Corner meets monthly from September through June. Member writers read and discuss a specific play by George Bernard Shaw before responding to Shaw’s work through targeted writing prompts. Writers then spend the remainder of the year developing this work into plays to be developed through readings and workshop labs. The goal, ultimately, is to create play that will be fully produced as part of the GTG seasons.

Speakers’ Corner, located at Hyde Park in London, was designated as an official safe place where anyone could offer their own beliefs, opinions, and treatises with no fear of arrest. Along with many of his time, Shaw regularly used this location as an opportunity to openly communicate with the general public who may not have been able to afford going to the theatre.

Melissa Crespo is a NYC based director of theater, opera and film. She is also a producer, dramaturg and playwright. As a director, Melissa has developed work at LAByrinth Theater Company, New Dramatists, The Lark and more. Most recent credits include: Promenade (NYU Tisch Artist-in-Residence) and the world premiere of form of a girl unknown by Charly Evon Simpson (Salt Lake Acting Company). As a playwright, Melissa co-wrote Egress with Sarah Saltwick. It received the Roe Green Award Workshop Production at Cleveland Playhouse last Spring and will have a world premiere production this fall at Amphibian Stage. She is currently the Editor for 3Views on Theater, a new online theater journal. Melissa has served as a Time Warner Fellow at WP Theater, Allen Lee Hughes Directing Fellow at Arena Stage, Van Lier Directing Fellow at Second Stage Theatre and is an alum of the Drama League Director’s Project. She is a Usual Suspect at New York Theatre Workshop and received her MFA in Directing from The New School for Drama where she is now a faculty member. https://www.melissacrespo.com