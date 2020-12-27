Give a Specially Trained Service Dog To A needy Veteran and Get your Tax Deduction for 2020

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Warrior Canine Connection Dog Program is a specially trained Service Dog program for A needy Veteran.

There is an amazing new program that offers a “Comfort Dog” to one of America’s Heroes. The “Warrior-Dog” program provides a safe, effective, non-pharmaceutical intervention to help treat the symptoms of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

These “Warrior-Dog” will be provided by Warrior Canine Connection which has a distinguished reputation throughout the veteran community providing wonderful creatures to offer comfort, security and hope. As you can imagine, there is a long list of veterans awaiting their “companion”.

After these dogs fulfill their service these Warrior Dogs, retired thanks to the Warrior Dog Foundation. Retirement can be due to many reasons; physical injury, mental injury (canine PTSD), age, handler retirement, department restructuring, etc. Our goal is to rehabilitate them so that we may place them in their forever home. When that is not possible, we provide a sanctuary of last resort for them to live out their retirement in comfort and with care.

Operation Warrior Shield, Inc. provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, first responders and their families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, employment, prevention of homelessness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources. The emphasis is to help heal their hidden wounds through:

  • Helping veterans find jobs
  • Eliminating veteran homelessness
  • Teaching Transcendental Meditation
  • VETWELL – “Community Based Holistic Wellness” program

