Give to the Broadway Green Alliance E-Waste Drive

On June 1 from – TSq Plaza 46-47 Broadway btwn 46th-47th Sts the Broadway Green Alliance is teaming up with 4THBIN, an e-Stewards 4.0 certified and secure e-recycling solution provider, for a Spring E-Waste Drive.

The drive can accept: computers and peripherals, fax machines, CPUs, phones, laptops, printers, combo tv/computers, PDAs/pagers, cameras, and other data containing devices

The drive cannot accept: air conditioning units, batteries, coffee machines, household appliances, lightbulbs, medical devices such as x-rays, or power tools.