Events

GLAM SLAM Makes NYFW Glamourous and Fun

 It’s been another lovely NYFW. Being during the US Open has also given room for it to be a glorious look at the world of sports.

A perfect place to celebrate the artistry of tennis just as much as the beauty of fashion was found at this year’s GLAM SLAM Presented by NYFW: The Shows and Chase Sapphire.

Kicking off Session 1, a lively Q&A featured tennis legend and former #4 in the world, James Blake. Hosted by Lauren Gardner the conversation touched on James’s playing career, his experiences as an analyst for Tennis Channel, and his perspective on how media and culture converge with tennis in today’s sports landscape.

Following the Q&A, guests watched the second women’s semifinal match on the rooftop of Spring Studios. The evening also featured a video message by Grammy-nominated music duo SOFI along with a pop-up retail experience featuring their debut WET TENNIS apparel collection. Other guests in attendance included Ana Barosa, Kelly Hughes, Katya Tolstova and more.

The sun was as bright as a following Session 3, which featured a Back to Sport themed Q&A with Juan Martin Del Potro & Vicente Munoz, plus a Gonnie Garko DJ set programmed by Maison Kitsune.

Guests enjoyed the fantastic conversation that even showcased a talking point on how much Juan loves the games as much as photography.

Joy Corrigan, Jess Xu and other influencers stopped by the NYFW: The Shows lobby in Spring Studios posing with various sponsor activations including a BIFC x Mailchimp Capsule Collection featuring pieces from Black in Fashion Council designers IZAYLA, Kwame Adusei, Atelier NDigo, Muehleder and Sammy B, the Bluestone Lane Café, and the Cash by Cash App collection.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Jess Xu attends NYFW: The Shows 2022 at Spring Studios on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG)

There was simply no better way to celebrate the divine days of the month of September in New York City.

Photos by Getty

 

