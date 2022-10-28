Glenmorangie Whisky Takes a Walk on Wild Side with Tale of Forest Night

This was an enchanting walk on the wild side that we will not soon forget.

On October 27, Glenmorangie Whisky transformed Governors Island into an ethereal forest, offering an unparalleled look into their new limited edition expression, A Tale of Forest.

Stunning views of Manhattan on the clear, crisp evening radiated light on the beautiful affair. Sounds by Austin Millz filled the dock where VIP guests gathered at the intimate soiree.

Sips of elegant cocktails were enjoyed as a special and captivating performance by Chloe Flower took place.

Notable attendees included Glenmorangie’s Director of Whisky Creation, Dr. Bill Lumsden, designer Kim Shui, NFT artist Elise Swopes, Alani Figueroa, Tyler Joe and more.

Photo Credit: BFA / Hannah Turner Harts