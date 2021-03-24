MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Glenn Weiss Returns As Oscars Director

The Oscars® show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh announced today that veteran director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 93rd Oscars.  The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

“Our plan is that this year’s Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show, and Glenn has embraced this approach and come up with ideas of his own on how to achieve this.  We’re thrilled to have him as part of the brain trust,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh.

Weiss has directed numerous live televised events, including five previous Oscars shows, for which he won two Primetime Emmys®, and 19 Tony Awards® shows, which earned him three directing Primetime Emmys.  Weiss’s additional directing credits include this year’s multi-network Inaugural Night special “Celebrating America,” “The Democratic National Convention,” “The Kennedy Center Honors,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “BET Awards,” “Peter Pan Live!,” “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “Primetime Emmy® Awards,” “Live from Lincoln Center,” “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular,” “Garth Brooks, Live from Las Vegas” and the “American Music Awards.”

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.  The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

