Global Citizen Announces Inaugural Summit

International advocacy organization Global Citizen is proud to announce its first thought leadership summit, Global Citizen NOW. Taking place over two transformative days, from May 22-23 in New York City, Global Citizen NOW will bring together over 200 leaders from across the private sector, advocacy, entertainment, government and philanthropy to drive actions toward defeating extreme poverty and defending the planet NOW.

In its inaugural year, attendees of Global Citizen NOW will include select dignitaries, philanthropists, artists, journalists and grassroots organizations from around the world. The summit’s dynamic program features action-oriented keynotes, fireside conversations and panel discussions alongside first-person storytelling from those at the forefront of protecting the planet and ending extreme poverty NOW. The summit will feature sessions including:

Opening session with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Chair & CEO of Cisco Chuck Robbins and Global Citizen’s CEO Hugh Evans, moderated by Mika Brzezinski

Women of Influence: The Power of Gender in Shaping Culture featuring Gloria Steinem, Pharrell Williams, and Arooj Aftab, moderated by Gayle King

Defeat Poverty, Defend the Planet, Demand Equity featuring Rachel Brosnahan

Art, Activism & Action featuring Billy Porter; Rob Light, Managing Partner and Head of Worldwide Music, Creative Artists Agency; Yvette Noel-Schure, CCO and Co-Founder, Schure Media Group and Head of Media for Parkwood Entertainment; and Ron Laffitte of Patriot Management; moderated by Scott Evans

Rising Tide: In Conversation with Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, moderated by Bill Nye

Uniting the African Diaspora to Dismantle Inequity featuring Ayo Tometi and Aloe Blacc, moderated by Van Jones

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in conversation with Connie Britton

Unlocking the Power of Marginalized Groups featuring Former Under Secretary-General of the United Nations, Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka; Founder & Executive, Harith General Partners, Tshepo Mahloele; and Edward Skyler, Executive Vice President, Citi

Demanding Equity in the Fight to Defeat Poverty featuring Chief Brand Officer, P&G Marc Pritchard, Prisca Bae, Eddie Ndopu and ‘Yemi Adamolekun, moderated by Global Citizen’s Chief Growth Officer Caralene Robinson

Sessions with Stanley Kakubo, Foreign Minister of Zambia and Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts of Ghana

Fighting for Freedom: a conversation with Ukraine refugee and Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala

Addressing the Global Food Crisis featuring Sabrina Elba with Former Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg and Ertharin Cousin, Former Executive Director of World Food Program

Philosophy for a Planet in Peril featuring Jay Shetty in conversation with Scott Evans

Technology, Education, Opportunity: 10 Years of Innovative Learning featuring Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon, moderated by Van Jones

A Clean Energy, Bi-Partisan Future: a conversation with U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy with Jad Daley

Web 3.0 New Frontiers for Social Impact featuring Alexandra Cavoulacos, Meta Angels; Dreamer, Defi Kingdoms; and Elizabeth Yi, Binance; moderated by Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer, Forbes

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen said: “We find ourselves in a critical moment, both for humanity and for the planet, facing a confluence of social, geo-political, and environmental crises. Global Citizen NOW offers a dynamic alternative to existing thought leadership gatherings: we’re convening world leaders, cultural leaders and business leaders this weekend in New York City to facilitate immediate and impactful change, and forge a path forward out of these crises, because the world simply cannot wait.”

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados said: “I am personally delighted to join Global Citizen and so many thought leaders and doers of good from Governments, the private sector, philanthropy, talent and civil society. Global Citizen Now is an opportunity, not only to discuss the pressing issues of our time such as eliminating poverty and stopping the climate crisis, but most importantly, to chart a course of urgent action. We can only shape the future we want if we talk, work and take action together – the time is now!”

Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco said: “It’s critical that corporations, the public sector, and thought leaders come together to work toward ending extreme poverty. Cisco is proud to partner with Global Citizen and support their incredible work, which aligns closely to our purpose to power an inclusive future for all.”

Global Citizen NOW will also host community advocates from around the world, including this year’s Global Citizen Prize: Cisco Youth Leadership Award winner Nidhi Pant, a chemical engineer and co-founder of S4S Technologies from India, and Global Citizen 2022 Prize winners: Anuscheh Amir-Khalili, Activist & Social Entrepreneur, Flamingo e.V. (Germany); Barbie Izquierdo, Food Security Activist and Consultant (USA); Brianna Fruean, Climate Activist, Pacific Climate Warriors (Samoa), Khanyisile Motsa, Founder & Director, Berea-Hillbrow Home of Hope (South Africa); Mitzy Violeta Cortés Guzmán, Defender of the Earth, Futuros Indígenas Network (Mexico); Payzee Mahmod, Child Marriage Survivor & Campaigner, IKWRO – Women’s Rights Organisation (United Kingdom); Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, Enough is Enough (EiE), (Nigeria).

Proud partners of the Global Citizen Prize 2022 include Cisco, Citi and P&G.

The pinnacle of the two-day event will be the return of the Global Citizen Prize awards dinner. The awards dinner will honor and celebrate these international activists who have shown exceptional commitment to achieving the United Nations’ Global Goals across three categories in line with Global Citizen’s campaign to End Extreme Poverty Now to Defend the Planet, Defeat Poverty, and Demand Equity.

The Global Citizen Prize ceremony will be hosted by Emmy award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss, who will also perform, and feature performances from Aloe Blacc and Ukrainian artist Jamala. The event will be streamed on YouTube and Twitter on June 2, 2022, at 12:00pm ET.

Global Citizen NOW will premiere on Global Citizen’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, May 25.

Global Citizen NOW is supported by Cisco, Citi, Harith General Partners, P&G and Verizon. For more information about Global Citizen NOW visit www.globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.