Global Citizen Live Set to Rock World September 25

Global Citizen Live is back September 25 and the world is rejoicing.

The live broadcast with events and performances will be a global broadcast will feature dozens of artists, activists, corporate leaders, philanthropists, and world leaders all uniting to defend the planet and defeat poverty, in support of Global Citizen’s year-long Recovery Plan for the World campaign, which is working to kickstart a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Recovery Plan focuses on five key objectives: ending COVID-19 for all, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet, and advancing equity for all.

Artists from around the world are coming together for Global Citizen Live for a truly global experience.

Artists and entertainers donating their time and talent to support the campaign and global broadcast special include: Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Alok, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Criolo, Cyndi Lauper, Davido, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Batiste, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Liniker, Lizzo, Lorde, Made Kuti, Mart’nália, Meek Mill, Metallica, Mosquito, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, Tropkillaz, and Usher, from locations in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney, and more to be announced.

Global Citizens can take action to earn tickets to Global Citizen Live events in New York City. Get ready for an exciting day that will create memories for a lifetime.

Global Citizen is the world’s largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards with tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. For more information, visit here.

Photo By – Mengwen Cao for Global Citizen