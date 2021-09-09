MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Glorious Cooking with Peacock’s ‘Top Chef Family Style’

Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Meghan Trainor are getting ready to take over the kitchen and families all over America are rejoicing.

Peacock’s “Top Chef Family Style” comes to sets across the country this week and to celebrate the two co-hosts put together a lively cooking demo and helped the guest audience create a delicious dish of Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad.

The positive energy of the session was wonderful as Samuelsson said everything about the making of the show was “fun.” And Trainor continued the notion and reflected on how cooking in her family is something her parents deeply appreciate doing together – just like the contestants on this fun program!

In the show talented young chefs, hailing from states including Alaska, New York and Hawaii, will sharpen their knives and battle it out to prove that their culinary skills are aged to perfection. From mastering molecular gastronomy for the cast of Peacock’s SAVED BY THE BELL to cooking in a culinary smackdown for WWE Superstars and creating a meatless menu for an NFL tailgate with the LA Rams, the chef duos are put to the test in a series of creative and suspenseful Quickfire and Elimination Challenges.

TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE is produced by the Emmy Award-winning production company Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Claire Kosloff and Tracy Tong serving as executive producers.

Don’t forget to tune-in to Peacock’s “Top Chef Family Style” — the first two episodes drop September 9, and then drop weekly on Thursdays.

