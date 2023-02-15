Glorious Super Bowl Moments at

Someone said to me last week do we watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, or do we watch the commercials with the Super Bowl? Interesting point. I thought the commercials were pretty good and the Dunkin’ one just terrifically funny. Though they were probably paid gazillions – as well as a Dunkin’-lifetime-pass, they seemed to genuinely having fun doing it and it certainly came off that way.

Warners’ The Flash trailer, for me, was the real highlight. I counted at least two Batmen; Supergirl; Michael Shannon; Ben Affleck and two Millers. The highlight was certainly Keaton, in full caped-crusader costume, saying his trademark, I’m Batman. Giddy for certain. The internet broke for sure. The trailer looked great and I’m anxious to see the film; despite what many think about Ezra Miller. He was pretty sensational in the JLA movie, so I’m crossing my fingers.

Chris Stapleton won me over with his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Babyface was something of a yawn. Wasn’t he really relevant quite some time ago? Rihanna was good, but it seemed like she did one LONG song. A friend of mine said he’d hope they get back to live music next year. Funny, yet so true.

Not the biggest football fan here, but the game was good. In fact, one of the best in quite sometime.

In terms of the half-time show, I’m always amazed at the choices: Prince was by far the best and Madonna I don’t even remember. Springsteen was good too.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles scored the third biggest audience in TV history. A total of 112.1 million people tuned in to watch the game, not to mention Rihanna’s half time show.

BON JOVI SECOND OBLIGATION —(Via Ultimate Classic Rock) Bon Jovi‘s rumored reunion with classic-era guitarist Richaie Sambora appears to be inching closer to fruition. Sambora, who played with the big-haired hitmakers from 1983 to 2013 and co-wrote many of their greatest hits, discussed the prospect of rejoining his former bandmates in a recent interview with the U.K.-based Absolute Radio. “We’re talking about it,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”This update comes just three months after Sambora addressed rumors that he would join Bon Jovi at this year’s Glastonbury festival, telling Metro in November, “It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit.” Sambora also briefly touched on singer Jon Bon Jovi’s alleged vocal issues, which were a point of discussion among fans and critics during the band’s 2022 tour. “Jon was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather,” the guitarist said. “I don’t know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and [when the Bon Jovi reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation.” Although he left the band in 2013 for unspecified “personal issues,” Sambora insisted he still has a good relationship with his former bandmates. “You know what, there’s no malice,” he said. “I mean, we did something … there’s not a lot of bands that did what we did. I mean, obviously, bands like the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and U2.” While he didn’t come out and confirm the reunion outright, Sambora did respond affirmatively when asked if he would write new music with the namesake frontman. “Oh, if he doesn’t let me, he’s crazy,” he said. “I’m on a tear.” Sambora was also quick to note, “Actually, I did write that other [Bon Jovi] stuff, too.” The rockers only settled on their name because “we just couldn’t think of anything else really.” “People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that,” he continued. “But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It’s a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing. And a lot of times, it comes from your own life, and for the most part of Bon Jovi, my life was a lot [more] colorful than everybody else’s in the band!” Sambora, fresh off a stint on The Masked Singer reality singing show, is also channeling his fresh burst of creativity into a solo LP. “There’s a new [solo] album coming out, probably at the end of the end of March or the beginning of April, and [it’s] with [producer] Bob Rock,” he said. “It’s a rock record. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun and the songs are good, and I’m thrilled and I can’t wait to get out and play again.”

SHORT TAKES — I’ve seen the trailers for the new Keifer Sutherland Paramount + series Rabbit Hole and while it’s great to see him back on the screen, it reminds me so much of his stint on 24. I have to formally review the logline of the show, but it’s basically spy vs. spy one more time. IMBD describes the series like this: A private espionage operative battles over the preservation of democracy. So there!

Yoko Ono turns 90 on Saturday … Two prominent West Coast-PR-gunslingers have passed: Jeff Ballard who repped most famously Charlie Sheen and Paula Abdul and Howard Bragman. Both dazzling in their careers. Both sadly missed

20-year old wunderkind Ashley Suppa at Monday’s Lisa Nicole Cloud fashion show at the Rolls Royce Showroom in NYC on 11th Avenue. She was accompanied by her producer Alex Salzman and PR-man David Salidor. Also present T2C publisher Suzanna Bowling and ace-photographer Jeff Smith. Cloud debuted her je ne sais quoi collection which was stunningly elegant … One sweet moment was a Super Bowl ad for Blockbuster -remember them?- running on Twitter. Back in the day Blockbuster ruled the roost. Who wouldn’t show up on a Friday or Saturday and rent a slew of VHS tapes from Big Blue? Check this out: https://deadline.com/2023/02/blockbuster-video-will-run-ad-during-the-super-bowl-1235256854/

… Slammed?

Whatever happened to Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam? … Happy Bday Peter Gabriel and Jimi Celeste.

