Events
Glorious Super Bowl Moments at
Super Bowl Sunday was super terrific thanks to The Players Tailgate.
Bullseye Event Group hosted once again the party of the year. Bobby Flay took over hosting duties during the biggest and brightest immersive culinary experience with Chef Aaron May’s and it was supported by an all-star team of culinary titans including Todd English (James Beard Award Winning Chef), Antonia Lofaso (Top Chef, Iron Chef America), Rocco DiSpirito (NBC’s The Restaurant, restaurateur, Food Network), Tiffany Derry (Top Chef, Restaurateur, TV Personality), Brooke Williamson (Bravo Top Chef Winner), Michael Voltaggio (Bravo Top Chef Winner, Food Network, restaurateur), Eric Greenspan (chef, author, Iron Chef, Food Network), David Rose (Food Network, Author, restaurateur), Rocco Whalen (Chef owner of Fahrenheit, Rosie & Rocco’s, Rocco’s at the Q), Burt Bakman (owner and pit-master of SLAB Barbecue), Leonard Botello (owner of Truth BBQ and Food Network Chopped winner), Michael Burgin (The Eat Factory), Kate Williams (Food + Wine’s “America’s best new chefs”), Stan Hayes (Operation BBQ Relief) and Belle English (Chef).
Menu highlights included: Bobby Flay with Spit-Roasted Red Chile Pork Tostada “Nacho” with Green Chile Queso, Avocado-Corn Relish + Pickled Red Onions; Belle English & Todd English with Lobster & Black Truffle Grilled Cheese; Rocco DiSpirito with Deep Fried Lobster with Pepperonata Jelly; Antonia Lofaso & Brooke Williamson with Pickle Brined Chicken Thigh with Dilly Ranch and Caviar; Walter Sterling with Birria Quesa Tacos Consommé, Onions, Cilantro and Squash Blossom Taco Zucchini, Green Chili, Vegan Cheese, Guacamole, Pepita Salsa; David Rose with African Spice Rubbed Porterhouse with Collard Green Chimichurri; Rocco Whalen and David Feimster with Kalua Pig Stuffed Potato Skins; Tiffany Derry with Crawfish Beignets; Michael Voltaggio with Shrimp and Grapefruit Cocktails; and Stan Hays with Smoked BBQ Tri Tip with Jalapeño Pineapple Slaw.
“Each year, Bullseye Event Group evaluates things to do to separate ourselves from the rest and remain the leader for entertainment and hospitality during the biggest sporting event of the year,” says Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett. “This event has always been about the fans getting up close and personal with the who’s who of super star football players that fans see playing in NFL.”
Bullseye Event Group works in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and universities as the official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner. These include: The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Pelicans, Ohio State, Northwestern, and Indiana University.
Proceeds from tickets support charitable partners Operation BBQ Relief and the Irie Foundation. National nonprofit Food Recovery Network handled all of the food recovery and packed the surplus food to be donated and transported to local nonprofits that feed food insecure families and individuals in the greater Phoenix area.
Book Reviews
Chita: A Memoir Announces Book Tour With Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and Patrick Pacheco
In celebration of the publication of her upcoming book, Chita: A Memoir (April 25, 2023 HarperOne), join the legendary theatrical icon, Chita Rivera as she appears In Conversation with friends Nathan Lane, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Benanti and her co- writer Patrick Pacheco.
Chita says “I’ve long considered writing my memoirs, but I’ve never been one to look back…until now. Now it feels right and with Patrick Pacheco, I couldn’t be more pleased to pass on my experience to a new generation. I hope my words and thoughts about my life and career resonate and readers just might discover some things about me they never knew.”
Tickets for all events are now on sale:
Monday April 24 – 7PM – New York City – With Nathan Lane – Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center https://streicker.nyc/current-season/rivera
Sunday, April 30 – 3PM – Poughkeepsie, NY – With Harvey Fierstein – Bardavon Presents in partnership with Oblong Books. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005E39CB3B4322
Thursday, May 4 – 7PM – Montclair, NJ – With Laura Benanti – Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival, The Sanctuary, First Congregational Church https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc1MjIy –
Wednesday, May 10 – 7PM – Madison, CT – With Patrick Pacheco – RJ Julia Booksellers At First Congregational Church https://www.rjjulia.com/event/chita-rivera-chita-memoir-conversation-patrick-pacheco
Monday, May 15 – 7:30 PM – New York City – Drama Bookshop – With Patrick Pacheco https://www.dramabookshop.com/event/chita-a-memoir-a-conversation-with-chita-rivera-and-patrick-pacheco/
A theatrical icon and one of Broadway’s greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer’s Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita’s first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London’s Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her long-awaited book Chita: A Memoir will be published by HarperOne on April 25, 2023. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
Someone said to me last week do we watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, or do we watch the commercials with the Super Bowl? Interesting point. I thought the commercials were pretty good and the Dunkin’ one just terrifically funny. Though they were probably paid gazillions – as well as a Dunkin’-lifetime-pass, they seemed to genuinely having fun doing it and it certainly came off that way.
The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles scored the third biggest audience in TV history. A total of 112.1 million people tuned in to watch the game, not to mention Rihanna’s half time show.
BON JOVI SECOND OBLIGATION —(Via Ultimate Classic Rock) Bon Jovi‘s rumored reunion with classic-era guitarist Richaie Sambora appears to be inching closer to fruition. Sambora, who played with the big-haired hitmakers from 1983 to 2013 and co-wrote many of their greatest hits, discussed the prospect of rejoining his former bandmates in a recent interview with the U.K.-based Absolute Radio. “We’re talking about it,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”This update comes just three months after Sambora addressed rumors that he would join Bon Jovi at this year’s Glastonbury festival, telling Metro in November, “It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit.”
Sambora also briefly touched on singer Jon Bon Jovi’s alleged vocal issues, which were a point of discussion among fans and critics during the band’s 2022 tour. “Jon was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather,” the guitarist said. “I don’t know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and [when the Bon Jovi reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation.”
Although he left the band in 2013 for unspecified “personal issues,” Sambora insisted he still has a good relationship with his former bandmates. “You know what, there’s no malice,” he said. “I mean, we did something … there’s not a lot of bands that did what we did. I mean, obviously, bands like the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and U2.”
While he didn’t come out and confirm the reunion outright, Sambora did respond affirmatively when asked if he would write new music with the namesake frontman. “Oh, if he doesn’t let me, he’s crazy,” he said. “I’m on a tear.” Sambora was also quick to note, “Actually, I did write that other [Bon Jovi] stuff, too.” The rockers only settled on their name because “we just couldn’t think of anything else really.”
“People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that,” he continued. “But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It’s a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing. And a lot of times, it comes from your own life, and for the most part of Bon Jovi, my life was a lot [more] colorful than everybody else’s in the band!”
Sambora, fresh off a stint on The Masked Singer reality singing show, is also channeling his fresh burst of creativity into a solo LP. “There’s a new [solo] album coming out, probably at the end of the end of March or the beginning of April, and [it’s] with [producer] Bob Rock,” he said. “It’s a rock record. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun and the songs are good, and I’m thrilled and I can’t wait to get out and play again.”
SHORT TAKES — I’ve seen the trailers for the new Keifer Sutherland Paramount + series Rabbit Hole and while it’s great to see him back on the screen, it reminds me so much of his stint on 24. I have to formally review the logline of the show, but it’s basically spy vs. spy one more time. IMBD describes the series like this: A private espionage operative battles over the preservation of democracy. So there!
Yoko Ono turns 90 on Saturday … Two prominent West Coast-PR-gunslingers have passed: Jeff Ballard who repped most famously Charlie Sheen and Paula Abdul and Howard Bragman. Both dazzling in their careers. Both sadly missed
20-year old wunderkind Ashley Suppa at Monday’s Lisa Nicole Cloud fashion show at the Rolls Royce Showroom in NYC on 11th Avenue. She was accompanied by her producer Alex Salzman and PR-man David Salidor. Also present T2C publisher Suzanna Bowling and ace-photographer Jeff Smith. Cloud debuted her je ne sais quoi collection which was stunningly elegant … One sweet moment was a Super Bowl ad for Blockbuster -remember them?- running on Twitter. Back in the day Blockbuster ruled the roost. Who wouldn’t show up on a Friday or Saturday and rent a slew of VHS tapes from Big Blue? Check this out: https://deadline.com/2023/02/blockbuster-video-will-run-ad-during-the-super-bowl-1235256854/
Whatever happened to Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam? … Happy Bday Peter Gabriel and Jimi Celeste.
Events
Lisa Nicole’s Design Are Je Ne Sais Quoi
I stopped going to Fashion Week, because the shows are so disorganized, it is easier to cover them from a far. In the case of Lisa Nicole Cloud, I have never seen a more disorganized show and the organizers should be fired, especially the men who were rude and so off putting, however there were four women there who made me stay and made me glad I stayed. First was a lady in gold whose name I do not know. Bravo, you understood the word welcoming. 2nd were two sponsors. First Kendra Calhoun, who made me a part of her group and second Premise Martin, President and CCD of Pedilicios Footwear, who made sure I stayed. Premise was a sponsors of the show. Somehow my seat and her’s were mixed up. I was going to leave, but she made sure I stayed. Ms. Martin embodies the word kindness.
and then there was Lisa Nicole.
Lisa Nicole who was part of Bravo’s Married to Medicine presented her new Fall/Winter 2023 The Je Ne Sais Quoi Collection. The palate was sexy, classic, bold, empowering and if you are the women wearing it, you will definitely have the “It Factor”.
The power suits, came in mauve with fur, slinky pinkish prints that clung and accentuated the body, to sequined evening gowns with accessories and furs giving a 30’40’s vibe. The mauve blended into red’s that Lauren Bacall or Rita Hayworth would be first in line for. Then the palate went to grey, black, to silver, to gold, to white with fur and finale to iridescent beads that were spectacular. There are so many gowns that I could see on the red carpet. There is something for every woman to become a superwoman in this collection.
Where the show started out so disorganized I wanted to leave, Lisa Nicole’s designs made me fall in love with her creations. This is a designer I not only want to cover, but want to wear.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film7 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?