Since finding out that if I eat gluten free most of the aches, pains, brain fog and swelling disappear from my life, I have tried to keep a lifestyle that keeps me healthy. When it comes to holidays, I fail miserably. Then I found Simple Mills and viola my life has improved. They even have pizza dough that is truly amazing. Their products also don’t break the bank with cracker packages running at $4.99 ( I recommend Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers ) to cake mixes costing $7.99.

Here are some recipes that are sure to delight even the hardest to please customer.

Eggs aren’t the only thing we’re dying (naturally) this year. Join us in dying our organic frosting with colorful foods instead of artificial colors for our Easter Egg Sugar Cookies.