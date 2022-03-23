MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Go Inside Broadway By The Year: The New Wave

Go Inside Broadway By The Year: The New Wave

The Town Hall’s 21st season of Broadway By The Year celebrated The New Wave on Monday, March 21 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel

Scott Siegel

Celebrated were Lin-Manuel Miranda’s (In the Heights, Hamilton), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Bobby Lopez (The Book of Mormon), Lopez and Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison (The Drowsy Chaperone), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and so much more.

Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus, Seth Eliser

Lauren Marcus, Seth Eliser

Seth Eliser

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Sara Niemietz

Sara Niemietz

Quentin Earl Darrington

Quentin Earl Darrington

Quentin Earl Darrington

Quentin Earl Darrington

Quentin Earl Darrington

Quentin Earl Darrington

Jenny Lee Stern

Jenny Lee Stern

Jenny Lee Stern

Ben Jones

Ben Jones

Ben Jones

Gunhild Carling

Gunhild Carling

Gunhild Carling

Gunhild Carling

Gunhild Carling

Gunhild Carling

Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling

Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling\

Charlie Fusari

Adan Gallegos

Jeanine Bruen

 

Scott Siegel and Gunhild Carling

Quentin Earl Darrington and Scott Siegel

Scott Siegel and Sara Niemietz

Ben Jones and Sara Niemietz

The Broadway by the Year Chorus that includes-Stephanie Bacastow, Daniel Baskin, Abigail Carter, Charlie Fusari, Adan Gallegos, Katie Gray, Matthew Harter, Albert Nelthropp Luana Psaros, Gabriella Rodriguez, Ashley Ryan and Justine Verheul

Scott Siegel and Jeanine Bruen

Gunhild Carling, Danny Gardner

Danny Gardner and Scott Siegel

Ben Jones and Scott Siegel

Scott Siegel and Adan Gallegos

Scott Siegel and Jenny Lee Stern

Jason SweetTooth Williams, Lauren Marcus, Joe Iconis, Ian Kagey and Seth Eliser

 

Related Items
Cabaret

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Betsy Wolfe returns to The Green Room 42!

Suzanna BowlingMarch 20, 2022
Read More

Sam Harris: Openly Gray! at Feinstein’s/ 54 Below 

Craig J HorsleyMarch 17, 2022
Read More

Mia Pinero Growing Up!

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Minuets and The Ukraine, Broadway Singing Coach Attacked, Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical and Millennials Are Killing Musicals

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2022
Read More

Tony and Grammy Award-winning John Lloyd Young Returns to The Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2022
Read More

MY VIEW: An Evening of Charles Calello Hits with Nicolas King, Tomey Sellars, Joseph Leo Bwarie and The Calello Big Band

Stephen SorokoffMarch 14, 2022
Read More

T2C talks to Liz Callaway About To Steve with Love

Suzanna BowlingMarch 14, 2022
Read More

My View: Time Stands Still For Christine Andreas

Stephen SorokoffMarch 13, 2022
Read More

My View: Lee Roy Reams….A National Treasure ..Goodbye Kentucky! Hello, Broadway

Stephen SorokoffMarch 11, 2022
Read More