Go Inside Broadway By The Year: The New Wave

The Town Hall’s 21st season of Broadway By The Year celebrated The New Wave on Monday, March 21 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel

Celebrated were Lin-Manuel Miranda’s (In the Heights, Hamilton), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Bobby Lopez (The Book of Mormon), Lopez and Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison (The Drowsy Chaperone), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and so much more.