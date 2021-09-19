MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Go Inside Smokey Joe’s Cafe at the John W Engeman Theater Northport

Smokey Joe’s Cafe officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater, which runs through Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Elizabeth Adabale and Francesca Ferrari

The show is Directed & Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: A Chorus Line, Chicago; TV/Film: “Chicago,” “Every Little Step,” “Ocean’s 8,”, “Chicago Med,” “Pose,” “30 Rock”).

Elizabeth Adabale

The cast of Smokey Joe’s Cafe features Devinré Adams as Ken, Christopher Brasfield as Victor, Francesca as Victor, Francesca Ferrari as Pattie, as Pattie, Brian Maurice Kinnard as Fred, Alia Munsch as DeLee, Tasheim Ramsey Pack as Adrian, Mars Rucker as Brenda, Jeff Sullivan as Michael, Kai Brittani White as B.J., Alysha Morgan, AJ Lockhart, Zenni Corbin, and Elizabeth Adabale.

Francesca Ferrari
Alysha Morgan

Mars Rucker
Zenni Corbin
Musical Director Jaret Landon and tonight’s band-Darnell White, Joel Levy, Gary Meyer, Ray Sabatello, Russel Brown and Josh Endlich
Christopher Brasfield
Devinre Adams
Jeff Sullivan
Kai Brittani White

Jaret Landon (Music Director)
Brian Maurice Kinnard
Elizabeth Adabale, Kai Brittani White
Alia Munsch, Alysha Morgan, Elizabeth Adabale, Kai Brittani White, Francesca Ferrari and Mars Rucker

Elizabeth Adabale and Christopher Brasfield
AJ Lockhart and Devinre Adams
AJ Lockhart 
The cast that includes- Devine Adams, Christopher Brasfield, Francesca Ferrari, Brian Maurice Kinnard, Alia Munsch, Taseim Ramsey Pack, Mars Rucker, Jeff Sullivan, Kai Brittani White, Elizabeth Adabale, Zenni Corbin, AJ Lockhart and Alysha Morgan
Tasheim Ramsey Pack

