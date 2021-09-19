Go Inside Smokey Joe’s Cafe at the John W Engeman Theater Northport

Smokey Joe’s Cafe officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater, which runs through Sunday, October 31, 2021.
The show is Directed & Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Broadway: A Chorus Line, Chicago; TV/Film: “Chicago,” “Every Little Step,” “Ocean’s 8,”, “Chicago Med,” “Pose,” “30 Rock”).
The cast of Smokey Joe’s Cafe features Devinré Adams as Ken, Christopher Brasfield as Victor, Francesca as Victor, Francesca Ferrari as Pattie, as Pattie, Brian Maurice Kinnard as Fred, Alia Munsch as DeLee, Tasheim Ramsey Pack as Adrian, Mars Rucker as Brenda, Jeff Sullivan as Michael, Kai Brittani White as B.J., Alysha Morgan, AJ Lockhart, Zenni Corbin, and Elizabeth Adabale.
