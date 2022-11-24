MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Go Inside the 2022  24 Hour Plays on Broadway

Go Inside the 2022  24 Hour Plays on Broadway

Sophia Anne Caruso, Juliana Canfield, Talene Monahan

On November 21st, 2022, distinguished artists from across the nations entertainment industry came together at Town Hall for the 22nd annual production of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway — and the first live return of this flagship event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photos documenting various stages of the process, from the first meet and greet to the final performance, can be viewed at the link above.  

Julie Benko & company

A brave group of performers took the stage, including 

Abubakr Ali

Justin Bartha

Justin Bartha

Annie Parisse, Maddie Corman, Carolyn Cantor, xx, River Gallo, Julie Benk

Julie Benko

Leyna Bloom

Lenya Bloom, Justin Bartha

Leyna Bloom

Sophia Anne Caruso, Juliana Canfield, Talene Monahan, & Joel Marsh Garland

Sophia Anne Caruso

Juliana Canfield

Juliana Canfield, Lilli Cooper,

Maddie Corman

David Hull, Amy Hargreaves, Tim Daly, Louisa Jacobson & Harris Doran

Tim Daly & company

Tim Daly, Anthony Edwards

Willa Fitzgerald

Willa Fitzgerald

Maddie Corman, River Gallo, Julie Benko, Annie Parisse

River Gallo, Joel Marsh Garland

Jin Ha, Mo Rocca, Rachel Hilson

Jin Ha, Amy Hargreaves

Rachel Hilson

Rachel Hilson

Rachel Hilson, David Hull

David Hull, Amy Hargreaves, Tim Daly, Louisa Jacobson & Harris Doran

Louisa Jacobson, Sydney Lemmon

Alex Moffat

Alex Moffat

Sophia Anne Caruso, Juliana Canfield, Talene Monahan

Talene Monahon

Oakieriete Onaodowan, Sydney Lemmon, Willa Fitzgerald, Alex Moffat

Okieriete Onaodowan, Annie Parisse

Mo Rocca

Mo Rocca, and Ryan Jamaal Swain, with special appearances by Chad Burris

Larry Owens

Larry Owens

Joel Perez

Joel Perez

Natalie Walker

Natalie Walker 

Libby Winters

and Libby Winters. After being divided into smaller groups, they performed six original plays developed by a dedicated team of writers and directors, including Jake Beckhard, Mack Brown, Mario Correa, Harris Doran, Kevin R. Free, Lily Houghton, Kathleen Marshall, Victor Malana Maog, Roger Q. Mason, Michael Mitnick, Nikkole Salter, and Jonathan Marc Sherman. 

Full Company at Meet & Greet

The 24 Hour Plays begin the evening before the performance, when the actors, writers, directors, and production staff gather for the Meet and Greet. In one dynamic hour, each person shares a prop and costume, and actors show off their special skills and something they’ve always wanted to do on stage. With this creative fuel in mind, the playwrights stay up all night writing world-premiere short plays. In the morning, the directors and actors return to launch into Broadway’s fastest rehearsal process and at 8 PM, the curtain rises on a performance of six never-before-seen new works.  

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Happy Thanksgiving From T2C

Suzanna BowlingNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Day 2 of The Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Paula Abdul, Gloria Estefan, Jordin Sparks, The Radio City Rockettes, and More

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With Lea Michele, Jimmy Fallon, Will Swenson and More

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Holiday Party to Support Our Vets

Suzanna BowlingNovember 24, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 23, 2022
Read More

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Thanksgiving Day Playlist

Suzanna BowlingNovember 23, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gibson is bringing her “Winterlicious” tour to New York December 1st

Suzanna BowlingNovember 23, 2022
Read More

In December, The Actors Studio Hosts Three Special 75th Anniversary Events, Free & Open To The Public

Suzanna BowlingNovember 23, 2022
Read More

PBS/BYUtv Christmas Special Featuring Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough

Suzanna BowlingNovember 22, 2022
Read More