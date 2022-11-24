Go Inside the 2022  24 Hour Plays on Broadway

Sophia Anne Caruso, Juliana Canfield, Talene Monahan

On November 21st, 2022, distinguished artists from across the nation’s entertainment industry came together at Town Hall for the 22nd annual production of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway — and the first live return of this flagship event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photos documenting various stages of the process, from the first meet and greet to the final performance, can be viewed at the link above.

The 24 Hour Plays begin the evening before the performance, when the actors, writers, directors, and production staff gather for the Meet and Greet. In one dynamic hour, each person shares a prop and costume, and actors show off their special skills and something they’ve always wanted to do on stage. With this creative fuel in mind, the playwrights stay up all night writing world-premiere short plays. In the morning, the directors and actors return to launch into Broadway’s fastest rehearsal process and at 8 PM, the curtain rises on a performance of six never-before-seen new works.