Go Inside the 2022  24 Hour Plays on Broadway

On November 21st, 2022, distinguished artists from across the nation’s entertainment industry came together at Town Hall for the 22nd annual production of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway — and the first live return of this flagship event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photos documenting various stages of the process, from the first meet and greet to the final performance, can be viewed at the link above.
A brave group of performers took the stage, including
Abubakr Ali
Justin Bartha
Julie Benko
Leyna Bloom
Sophia Anne Caruso
Juliana Canfield, Lilli Cooper,
Maddie Corman
Tim Daly, Anthony Edwards
Willa Fitzgerald
River Gallo, Joel Marsh Garland
Jin Ha, Amy Hargreaves
Rachel Hilson, David Hull
Louisa Jacobson, Sydney Lemmon
Alex Moffat
Talene Monahon
Okieriete Onaodowan, Annie Parisse
Mo Rocca, and Ryan Jamaal Swain, with special appearances by Chad Burris
Larry Owens
Joel Perez
Natalie Walker
and Libby Winters. After being divided into smaller groups, they performed six original plays developed by a dedicated team of writers and directors, including Jake Beckhard, Mack Brown, Mario Correa, Harris Doran, Kevin R. Free, Lily Houghton, Kathleen Marshall, Victor Malana Maog, Roger Q. Mason, Michael Mitnick, Nikkole Salter, and Jonathan Marc Sherman.
The 24 Hour Plays begin the evening before the performance, when the actors, writers, directors, and production staff gather for the Meet and Greet. In one dynamic hour, each person shares a prop and costume, and actors show off their special skills and something they’ve always wanted to do on stage. With this creative fuel in mind, the playwrights stay up all night writing world-premiere short plays. In the morning, the directors and actors return to launch into Broadway’s fastest rehearsal process and at 8 PM, the curtain rises on a performance of six never-before-seen new works.
