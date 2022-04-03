God of War TV Show: Will They Ever Get a Video Game Adaptation Right?

Games are a big part of our society, especially when we have developed various new and innovative means of consuming entertainment content. These developments have turned gaming into a cultural phenomenon that has evolved to keep up with our growing and changing tastes.

On the other hand, video games have blossomed into an industry of their own, from merchandising to sequels to remastering for newer consoles to live-action adaptations. This article will focus on the transition of video games into the movie industry and one in particular: God of War.

Will We Ever Get A Good Adaptation?

Currently, the movie industry is flooded with live-action adaptations of comic books and video games. Some of the outcomes have been decent; others have tanked – just see Rotten Tomatoes for some scathing reviews. However, the industry seems to have figured out the winning formula with some trial and error. For example, audiences received Sonic the Hedgehog from 2020 well, with decent ratings on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. The movie did well by Paramount Pictures’ standards that a sequel has been commissioned and is due for release soon.

Uncharted is another video game adaptation that has done well for itself since its release in 2022. Others like The Last of Us, Gears of War, and Call of Duty are set to be greenlit for production soon. Meeting audiences’ tastes without straying from the core of the games that gamers know and love is a tall task, but it’s not impossible. Not for the current movie industry or the availability of new tech to facilitate the process.

What we Know About the God of War TV Show So Far…

Presently, Amazon Prime Video is still in talks with Sony for the rights to adapt the latter’s popular franchise into a live-action series. Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus have been highlighted as the brains behind the move. Both have spent time together on the Expanse as creators and executive producers. Rafe Judkins, the showrunner and executive producer of The Wheel of Time, comes in as a third act.

Likely, PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television will also factor into the show’s production process. However, what specific parts of the game would be adapted or if the entire plot would be covered remains unknown. Gamers were first introduced to God of War in 2005, before it went on to Garner eight iterations, with the most recent one due for release in the later parts of 2022.

In the same vein, other details about the show, like release date, cast, and duration, haven’t been disclosed to the public yet. Negotiations likely remain the order of the day, and development is yet to begin. We can only hope for these details when all parties reach an agreement, not before. It isn’t the first time the public has been excited about movies that never got to see the light of day.

But if the show does get the green light, we expect filming, editing, and post-production to take half a year. As a result, we won’t be seeing the God of War TV show just yet.