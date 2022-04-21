MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

God’s Love We Deliver Celebrated Their 30 Millionth Meal Earlier Today with Broadway Stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster volunteered at the kitchen on the assembly line for the preparation and handoff of God’s Love We Deliver’s 30 millionth meal, alongside God’s Love President & CEO Karen Pearl! The meal was delivered to longtime client Barbara, who lives in the West Village.

God’s Love We Deliver, the nonprofit behind New York City’s nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves, was proud to deliver their 30 Millionth Meal on Wednesday, April 20. God’s Love We Deliver volunteers and staff celebrated the monumental meal at the kitchen, accompanied by Broadway stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, who were there to commemorate the extraordinary milestone.


The organization, which was founded during the AIDS crisis in 1985, now serves clientele with more than 200 diagnoses and has been an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the organization cooked and delivered more than 2.6 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 seriously ill New Yorkers and their families, and its staff and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to meet the ever-growing demand for its services.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Karen Pearl, Hugh Jackman, and Sutton Foster mark a milestone food delivery at the celebration of God’s Love We Deliver’s 30 Millionth Meal on April 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for God’s Love We Deliver)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, and Karen Pearl mark a milestone food delivery at the celebration of God’s Love We Deliver’s 30 Millionth Meal on April 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for God’s Love We Deliver)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Sutton Foster, God’s Love We Deliver chefs and Hugh Jackman mark a milestone food delivery at the celebration of God’s Love We Deliver’s 30 Millionth Meal on April 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for God’s Love We Deliver)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Hugh Jackman marks a milestone food delivery at the celebration of God’s Love We Deliver’s 30 Millionth Meal on April 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for God’s Love We Deliver)

