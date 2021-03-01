Golden Globes: And The Winners Are…………….

Tina Fey was hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, with the nominees appearing virtually from around the world.
Jane Fonda accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award, A female wins Best Director and Chadwick Boseman wins post
MOVIES
Best Motion Picture, Drama: Nomadland
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Director: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Foreign Language Picture: Minari
Best Animated Picture: Soul
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture: Soul
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture: The Life Ahead
TELEVISION
Best Television Series, Drama: The Crown
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical: Schitt’s Creek
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie: The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Emma Corrin – The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Comedy or Musical: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie: Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie: Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series: Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series: John Boyega – Small Axe, “Red, White and Blue”
