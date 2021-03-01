Golden Globes: And The Winners Are…………….

Tina Fey was hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, with the nominees appearing virtually from around the world.

Jane Fonda accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award, A female wins Best Director and Chadwick Boseman wins post

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture, Drama: Nomadland

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Director/Writer Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand on the set of NOMADLAND. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Best Director: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Foreign Language Picture: Minari

Best Animated Picture: Soul

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical: Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture: Soul

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture: The Life Ahead

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama: The Crown

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical: Schitt’s Creek

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie: The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Emma Corrin – The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series, Comedy or Musical: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (L to R) ANYA TAYLOR-JOY as BETH HARMON in episode 103 of THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT Cr. PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX © 2020

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie: Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie: Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

The Crown S4. Picture shows: Margaret Thatcher (GILLIAN ANDERSON). Filming Location: Hedsor House

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series: Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series: John Boyega – Small Axe, “Red, White and Blue”