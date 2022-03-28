MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Golden Moments at Oscars Week

Golden Moments at Oscars Week

The sun was out and as bright as the stars this weekend in Hollywood.

A star-studded host committee, Academy Awards® nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful industry influencers came together on March 26, 2022, for the 20th annual ‘Night Before’ party to benefit MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund).  Funds raised during the evening will be used to support their industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care giving support and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to television and film veterans alike.  The annual event raised close to $4.5 million last night, totaling just over $96 million in the event’s history.

The 2022 host committee included a lineup of the industry’s most elite talent, including Javier Bardem, Kenneth Branagh, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, Olivia Colman & Ed Sinclair, Ariana DeBose, Dame Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons, Aunjanue Ellis, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Tony Goldwyn, Keegan-Michael Key & Elle Key, Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray, Marlee Matlin & Kevin Grandalski, Octavia Spencer, Diane Warren, Pauletta & Denzel Washington, and Venus Williams.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Brandon Maxwell attends The Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored In Part By Belvedere Vodka on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka)

Then last night, the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party took place at West Hollywood Park, LA, hosted by 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter/actress Lady Gaga, Emmy®, Tony®, and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Billy Porter and Emmy® Award-winning actor Eric McCormack, alongside CEO of Rocket Entertainment and chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation David Furnish. The star-studded gala featured a sparkling performance by six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile and raised $8.6 million for the Foundation’s lifesaving work to end AIDS.

Guests sipped on specialty Belvedere Vodka cocktails, including the Ginger Limelight and Belvedere Cosmopolitan. Other notable guests included Heidi Klum, Liam Payne, Lucy Hale, Troye Sivan, Donatella Versace, Sofia Richie, Chris Pine, Tinashe, Karruche Tran, and more.

 

 

 

 

