Golden Voiced Freda Payne stars in “A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald”

Run don’t walk to hear the lovely voiced Freda Payne in “A Tribute To Ella Fitzgerald running only until September 5th at the Bucks County Playhouse. Celebrated singer of the disco hit “Band of Gold” she is also an accomplished jazz vocalist and actress having starred in “Jelly’s Last Jam”, “Sophisticated Ladies”, “Blues in the Night” and more recently in “Ella – First Lady of Song” at Delaware Theatre Company.

An elegant show, the songs and narrative chronicle Ella Fitzgerald’s life and rise as one of the great jazz singers of all time. Starting off the evening with “The Best Is Yet To Come”, Ms. Payne launches into “A Tisket, A-Tasket” Ella’s first big hit on the charts. In the song, “Mr. Paganini”, Ms. Payne demonstrates her amazing ability to scat (in layman’s terms – to sing improvisationally without words) from the highest registers to the lowest with the greatest of finesse and ease.

Since Ella Fitzgerald sang almost the entire American Songbook — there are many classics that are covered in this tribute. A few highlights are “The St. Louis Blues” (by Bessie Smith) “Angel Eyes”, “Sweet Georgia Brown”, “Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most”, “Someone to Watch Over Me”, “Miss Otis Regrets”, “The Lady is a Tramp” and of course, “Mack the Knife”.

Ms. Payne, glamorous in a lavender, velvet gown, is most ably assisted by her Conductor/Musical Director and Accompanist William Foster McDaniel, Drummer, Jon Ball, Trumpeter, Bob Wagner, Saxophonist, Audrey Welber, and a young Bassist.

This spring, Ms. Payne released the star-studded five song EP, “Let There Be Love” featuring duets with Johnny Mathis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling and Keny Lattimore with 30 piece big band charts by Gordon Goodwin.

Tickets are now on sale at buckscountyplayhouse.org.

Box Office: 215-862-2121

Freda Payne Stars in “A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald”

Running now through September 5, 2021

Bucks County Playhouse

70 S. Main Street

New Hope, PA 18938

For tickets visit: www.playsandplayers.org/buy-tickets