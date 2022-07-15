MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Golfing for Charity

Golfing for Charity

This summer golfing for charity is a wonderful thing from coast to coast.

On June 27, Halt ALS hosted a charity golf tournament at Hominy Hill Golf Course. Funds raised benefited Chris Tschupp to receive treatments as well as fast-track ALS research and progress by Dr. Richard Bedlack, MD, PhD, Director, ALS Clinic, Duke Health.

ALS is a rare neurological disease involving the breakdown of neurons that control voluntary muscles leading to the inability to eat, speak, move and even breathe. There are treatments for ALS but no cure. Tschupp, former pro-hockey player, actor, model, screenwriter, was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. Chris Tschupp and Team are dedicated to the fight to #HaltALS.

 

STATELINE, NV – JULY 6: Nick Jonas reacts to making a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the first practice round at the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6, 2022 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. (David Calvert/Getty Images for American CenturyÊInvestments)

The American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament was a starry collection of some of biggest celebrities in the world. This year, title sponsor American Century Investments had them  at the event digitally autograph a custom created NFT (www.myACCnft.com) of a spinning virtual golf ball which will auctioned off to the public with proceeds donated to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

STATELINE, NV – JULY 6: Nick Jonas virtually signs a non-fungible token (NFT) for a charity auction to benefit the Stowers Institute for Medical Research during the first practice round at the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6, 2022 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. (David Calvert/Getty Images for American CenturyÊInvestments)

The NFT for auction included a built-in trip for two to Edgewood Tahoe as well as a 3D-printed version of the celebrity-signed golf ball enclosed in a Lucite box. In addition, American Century also brought back the fan favorite ACC Fantasy Golf program where fans pick a team of five players to have a chance to win airfare, hotel and tickets to the 2023 American Century Championship, plus $10,000 to the winner’s charity of choice.  

And coming up, on July 18, Rich “Big Daddy” Salgado will co-host the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic & Gala, a highly anticipated event, at the world-renowned Oheka Castle.

Celebrities and guests both near and far will start the morning at 10:30am with a delicious breakfast followed by a 1:00pm scramble. The day will offer on-course challenges, delicious food, and cocktails for the golfers. In addition to the action on the links, there will be a Women’s Empowerment Luncheon hosted by co-host & Founder Anzhelika Steen Olsen of THE SHER Women’s Empowerment Group from 1:30pm to 4:30pm at Cold Spring Country Club – 2nd floor. Jeff Hoffman – Founder of PriceLine.com, Carolyn Manno – NBC Sports Network/CNN and Brandi Chastain – 2x Gold & 1x Silver Olympic Soccer Medalist, will share inspiring messages at the luncheon.

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike Live’ Announces Tour

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 15, 2022
Read More

La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration Hosted by Alana Hadid & Emily Perlstein

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 3: The Kite Runner

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon Day 3 Part 2: Rockers at the Market Place and in Panel

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon: Day 3 Part 1: 30 Years of Assassins, Market Place and Cheers to the Understudies

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Happy Bastille Day Celebrate NYC Style

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 13, 2022
Read More

Why Party Buses are the Hottest Trend in Transportation and How You Can Use Them

WriterJuly 12, 2022
Read More

Wanna Sing With Broadway Stars On The MacGyver The Musical Cast Album?

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2022
Read More