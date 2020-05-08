Good Food, Good News

The weekend is here. It’s been another long week, but some food news is making us very happy. All over New York dishes and service with a smile has been making people joyful.

Lower East Side favorite Kaikagetsu has re-opened and launched a new take-out menu for lunch and dinner. The talented team running this small business is keeping their priority to keep their hard-working staff employed during challenging times. They are also being mindful of the COVID-19 precautions to provide safe at-home dining options for customers as the restaurant works to provide upscale Japanese cuisine.

The new menu highlights from the new menu include a fantastic Wagyu Beef Steak Bento box, Hida Beef Sukiyaki, Pork Tonkatsu and Chicken Nanban. Kaikagetsu continues to wow NYC diners, after opening doors on its’ first US restaurant last July 2018. A project by long-time friends, Creative Director Tomoyuki Iwanami and restauranteur Yasuo Shigeta, Kaikagetsu features traditional Japanese dishes taking influence from the Hida region of Japan. Please keep this small business going and get your take-out today.

Call 646-590-3900.

Union Burger Bar is also on the same mission to keep small business employees going strong. To go, delivery and catering capacity offers the best burgers, fries and shakes on the east end. Hours of operation will be from 12 noon until 9 pm every day of the week. Pick up and catering orders are available by calling us directly at 631-377-3323 and for delivery via Uber Eats or Grub-hub. For luncheons and larger family dinners reach directly py to customize menus and make deliveries to your location.

And, in more feel good news, the leading lifestyle hospitality company sbe has teamed up with Lincoln to deliver meals to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center . The meals, prepared at sbe ghost kitchen outposts of the team’s staple burger concept, Umami Burger, and delivery-only concept, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, are donated by Lincoln and on behalf of their clients and network as a way to show appreciation to frontline medical workers during these uncertain and trying times.

Each meal includes a personal note from one of Lincoln’s many clients or sbe team members, offering words of reassurance and thanks for their dedication in keeping the country safe. Following their recent employee give back program, sbe continues their efforts with this partnership with Lincoln to provide these lunches to the hospital workers.

Here is to a weekend of feeling good.