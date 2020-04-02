Good News For New York and The Broadway Community

Photo by Karen Sabag

FIT alumni, with the support of SUNY, launched the New York State Chapter of Sew4Lives, a network of students, alumni, and faculty who have come together to produce hospital-grade masks for frontline workers across NY and beyond. To date, nearly 2,000 masks have been made and over 1,500 have been delivered. The newly launched NY chapter is also helping other states and is spearheaded by two 2007 FIT Fashion Design alumni: designer, FIT adjunct faculty member Caroline Berti, and designer Karen Sabag.

FIT students and alums have also created FIT Friends and Neighbors Masks. Currently an 800-person volunteer group and growing throughout the U.S. and Canada, this endeavor has been focused on making masks that can be used by front line workers staffing grocery stores and other essential businesses that have remained open during this pandemic. These masks are not hospital grade, and anyone can volunteer if they have access to a sewing machine. FIT has provided easy-to-follow instructions for those who are interested in participating.

Crocs is trying to make it a little easier on those healthcare professionals by giving away free pairs of their shoes in daily giveaways.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Crocs said, “Our goal has always been to keep people comfortable in their own shoes and now, in the face of adversity, there are certain individuals who need that feeling more than ever.

“Crocs is donating a free pair of shoes (with free shipping) to healthcare workers on the frontline of COVID-19. If you’re a healthcare professional in need of our easy-to-clean, comfortable Crocs shoes, we’ve got you taken care of.”

If you’re a healthcare professional and you’d like to request a free pair of Crocs shoes, head to their website at 12 p.m. ET. As Crocs is experiencing a high volume of requests, they have daily limits on the number of shoes they can give away. Crocs says it can ship up to 10,000 pairs each day, so if the company has already met its limit when you check, head back to the website at 12 p.m. ET the following day to try again.

Stephanie Koleda gives backpack for the Street

Homelessness in NYC is at an all-time high, accounting for 14% of the nation’s homeless population. Nearly 71,000 people are living in NYC shelters nightly, including 22,511 children, up 82% from 10 years ago. That does not include the 5,000-plus men and women living on the street. Backpacks For The Street’s sends volunteers who delivers packs with food, necessities and COVID fighting tool. They also sit and chats with the homeless and listens to their stories about their lives. Many of the homeless feel invisible and helpless, a backpack full of food, toiletries and necessities is about hope and dignity. Their team members spend time with those in need, treating them with compassion and offering them solution-oriented help.

n response to the recent closure of theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation has announced its decision to reinvent the means by which it will distribute the funds for their 2020Idea Award for Theatre. This spring, the foundation will offer up to 40 emergency grants of $2,500 each to playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists who have had a full professional production cancelled, closed, or indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 closures. A total of $100,000 will be distributed to theatre writers. Eligible playwrights, composers, lyricists, or librettists can apply at this link. Writers who have had a professional production canceled should submit their name and proof of a professional show’s closure. (“Professional,” in this case, is defined as LORT, Off Broadway, or Broadway). Each artist can only submit once, to ensure the fairest outcome. If there are more than 40 applicants, the Foundation will award grants by lottery, allowing them to give out the greatest amount of money directly into the pockets of the artists who have been most affected. With a submission deadline of April 14, The Foundation aims to make funds available to artists as quickly as possible, as many artists are already in dire need. The Bret Adams & Paul Reisch Foundation’s mission as a charitable foundation is to give money to writers to write plays with ‘big ideas.’ This year, our ‘big idea’ is our declaration that we must help those who have had productions cancelled,” says Bruce Ostler, V.P. and Board Member of The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation. “The economic model of theatre in the 21st century works much like it did in the 16th century, in that a playwright receives a percentage of the box office sales; without an audience, the box office receipts and royalty to playwrights dry up. In no uncertain terms, the business of theatre today has ground to a shocking halt due to the pandemic. Playwrights are not salaried workers and therefore are NOT eligible for unemployment for a cancelled production. That is the harsh reality of theatre today.” Theatrical Agent Bret Adams and his partner Dr. Paul Reisch loved the theatre with great passion. As a theatrical agent, Bret shepherded the careers of many actors, writers and directors and designers, including Phylicia Rashad, Judy Kaye, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Sherman Helmsley, Anna Maria Alberghetti, Eve Arden, Christine Ebersole, Kathleen Marshall, Jayne Wyman, Andre DeShields, Kathy Bates, Susan H. Schulman, Jack Heifner, Philip McKinley and Robert Harling, among many others. After Bret and Paul’s passing, in 2006 and 2015 respectively, their eponymous foundation was created at their bequest. The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation champions visionary playwrights in their creation of expansive, illuminating, and idea-driven theatre. Embracing diversity in all its forms, The Foundation encourages artists with fresh perspectives – particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds – to create idea-driven new plays and musicals reflecting on multivalent themes including science, history, philosophy, gender, race, politics, sexual orientation, technology, religion, money, global warming, and medicine, among others. For more information, visit www.BretnPaulFoundation.org.

The SBA’s Employee Retention Loan application form went live yesterday afternoon. The necessary weblinks are available in the below article. This will also be on our website, but for those interested in looking at this I thought we should get it out to you quickly. https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/03/30/heres-how-get-small-business-loan-under-349-billion-coronavirus-aid-bill/

And thanks to the Government Relations staff for watching and keeping us up to date with new information and usable links to save time!