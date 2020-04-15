Good News For New York City

In New York City, the current epicenter of the outbreak, healthcare workers and essential workers are making tremendous sacrifices and working around the clock to serve individuals impacted by the deadly disease.

To support those who are doing this critical work, Wells Fargo (via a $500,000 donation) has teamed up with Related Companies, parent company of Hudson Yards, to support World Central Kitchen in feeding the hundreds of medical personnel working on site at Javits Convention Center, which currently operates as one of the largest field hospitals in the country. To date, the program has provided over 10,000 meals and looks forward to serving more local community heroes.

Founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals to those in need in the wake of natural disasters. World Central Kitchen’s Chef Relief Team, Related’s volunteers, and Hudson Yards’ restaurant staff will prepare and serve the meals to hundreds of healthcare workers, soldiers, police officers, EMTs, and support staff ultimately allowing them to focus their efforts on those patients which need them most.

The new health care facility was established by FEMA and the U.S. Navy, the New York Governor’s Office and the New York National Guard to supplement the City’s healthcare system. By providing meals right on the site, the workers do not have to worry about where to find meals at the new location.

Together we can make a difference. DONATE NOW at HY❤WCK: Relief on the Hudson Go Fund Me Page.

Proceeds will directly benefit the World Central Kitchen’s efforts with Hudson Yards.

NYC remains a strong, united community. Supply shortages means residents and staff at domestic violence and homeless shelters are in need of protective equipment. URI, the largest provider of domestic violence shelter in New York City, is rallying New Yorkers who are able to donate their time and skills to create homemade masks to protect these vulnerable populations.

URI has partnered with the local IATSE union whose members include out of work Broadway costumers and over 50 volunteers including a former Radio City Rockette to create thousands of masks for residents and staff.

Since March 18, The Actors Fund has distributed $3,977,209 to 3,282 people who work in performing arts and entertainment to help provide emergency financial assistance for those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.