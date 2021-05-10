MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Good News Good Moo’d An All-New Lactose Free Milk is Delish

New York residents can be one of the first to try Good Moo’d, a brand-new line of delicious lactose-free milks, created to bring real dairy taste back to consumers without digestion consequences.

An estimated 30-50 million people in the U.S. are lactose intolerant, including me. Malts, milk with cereal, milkshakes, Hot Chocolate, milk and cookies and several other ordinary treats are finally accessible. Good Moo allows lactose-sensitive people to reclaim missed milk moments without digestion consequences. 

Made with patented ultra-filtration, this new brand brings forward the smooth, creamy rich taste milk lovers adore. Good Moo’d contains 25% less sugar than the leading lactose-free brands and delivers more than 20% of the daily recommended value of calcium, and vitamins B12 & D.

All I can say is I am over the moon with Good Moo.

New York residents can get their moo on at certain Target and Gristedes stores as well as other select retailers. Good Moo’d is available in Whole, 2% and fat-free. For more information about Good Moo’d please visit GoodMoodDairy.com.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

