Good News In The Wake of The Corona Virus

In September 2017 Tony Colley began rescuing surplus food on his bike at the end of events he worked for as a part-time event manager for a catering company. He was heartbroken to see the amount of surplus food that was thrown out, as at one time barely had enough money to feed himself

Tony Colley

In May of 2019 he decided to turn his volunteerism into a social impact start-up called B12Give and has been living his purpose every day since then.

As of February 2020 he has rescued more than 11,500 lbs of food feeding roughly 8500 people in the City of Toronto.

Retailers have been participating with the B12Give subscription service can simply send a text to Colley whenever they have food to pickup. Colley then drives the food over to the charities within the hour.

Canada had a $49 billion food waste issue! With 4 million people in Canada struggling to find meals on a daily basis, now thanks to Colley and B12Give