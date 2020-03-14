Good News in The Wake of The Coronavirus

The enCourage Kids Foundation was celebrating 35 years of providing programming and support to pediatric hospitals and units around the country. To mark the milestone anniversary, a gala was to be held onWednesday, March 11, at Cipriani Wall Street, but because of fear over the coronavirus, the gala was cancelled.

The foundation which serves more than 1 million children annually through programs that offer relief from the constant burden of treatment, hospital stays and doctor appointments, continued their gift of giving.

The Bowery Mission, a nonprofit which service hungry New Yorkers, received 500 meal donations due to the cancellation.

Talk about the gift of giving and compassion. In this time of fear it is nice to know we can come together. Look for more good news!