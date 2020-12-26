Good Riddance Day 2020 Times Square

Good Riddance Day is inspired by a Latin American tradition in which New Year’s revelers stuffed dolls with objects representing bad memories before setting them on fire. During the annual event on December 28 in Times Square. Tossed, shred and smashed unpleasant, embarrassing, and downright unwanted memories for the past year, wiping the slate clean for a better new year.

Use the Eventbrite form below or the hashtag #GoodRiddanceDay to tell us on Twitter and Instagram what you’d like to destroy from 2020.

The annual event takes place on December 28, 2020 from 12–1pm. We encourage you to submit here and watch online at https://www.facebook.com/timessquarenyc from the safety and comfort of your home.