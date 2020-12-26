MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Secrets of Times Square

Good Riddance Day 2020 Times Square

Good Riddance Day 2020 Times Square

Good Riddance Day is inspired by a Latin American tradition in which New Year’s revelers stuffed dolls with objects representing bad memories before setting them on fire. During the annual event on December 28 in Times Square. Tossed, shred and smashed unpleasant, embarrassing, and downright unwanted memories for the past year, wiping the slate clean for a better new year.

Use the Eventbrite form below or the hashtag #GoodRiddanceDay to tell us on Twitter and Instagram what you’d like to destroy from 2020.

The annual event takes place on December 28, 2020 from 12–1pm. We encourage you to submit here and watch online at https://www.facebook.com/timessquarenyc from the safety and comfort of your home.

Related Items
Secrets of Times Square

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Secrets of Times Square

Join The Times Square Holiday Scavenger Hunt

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2020
Read More

Black Magic in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2020
Read More

Messages for the City: Dreaming Forward

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2020
Read More

2021 Arrives in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingDecember 24, 2020
Read More

New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall Goes Up Tomorrow

Suzanna BowlingDecember 2, 2020
Read More

The New York Times Cookie Swap

Suzanna BowlingDecember 2, 2020
Read More

Birdland, the Jazz Corner of the World Makes Plans to Reopen With Limited Schedule

Suzanna BowlingDecember 1, 2020
Read More

Christmas Comes To NYC

Suzanna BowlingNovember 14, 2020
Read More

#Dress Has Always Been My Greenest Suit: Sourcing Sustainable Costumes and Clothing

Suzanna BowlingNovember 13, 2020
Read More