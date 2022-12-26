Secrets of Times Square

Good Riddance Day 2023

Say goodbye to your unwanted memories of the past year at our annual Good Riddance Day event!

Has this year felt like a marathon that you’ve been running? Have you had to ease past obstacles and jump over sudden hurdles? Celebrate how far you’ve come at Good Riddance Day, our annual event where we say goodbye to what frustrated us in the past year and usher in a fresh start for the year to come. Tell us what you’ve dealt with this year, and then make your way through a miniature obstacle course representing everything you’ve overcome. At the end, you’ll be able to break through the finish line with your own personal cheering section.

Good Riddance Day is inspired by a Latin American tradition in which New Year’s revelers stuffed dolls with objects representing bad memories before setting them on fire. Join us in destroying symbols of any unpleasant, unhappy, and downright unwanted memories from the past year. Bring your most embarrassing moments, your greatest fails, and biggest regrets and we’ll write them down on our official Good Riddance Day forms to rid ourselves of these obstacles before crossing the finishing line into 2023.

Not in NYC? Don’t forget to use #GoodRiddanceDay on Twitter and Instagram and we’ll destroy your bad memories for you!

Register in advance, tell us what you’re saying goodbye to, and join us in person at #GoodRiddanceDay for the chance to win two VIP tickets to the official Times Square New Year’s Eve Party. Must be present to win on December 28 and tickets do not include transportation or lodging.

Presented by Netspend.

REGISTER IN ADVANCE

