Good Things Happening…

For the first time in its 60+ year history, Lincoln Center lit up its iconic plaza with a rainbow design and flew the Pride flag in front of its campus. For the rest of June, these activations acknowledge the histories, struggles, and contributions of LGBTQIA+ communities, and celebrate the full spectrum of queer identity.

The installation activates Josie Robertson Plaza, including the columns of the buildings home to the New York City Ballet, Metropolitan Opera, and New York Philharmonic, and the iconic fountain. The lights become viewable around dusk and through the night.

And Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced three incredibly exciting upcoming episodes of “Stars In The House,” featuring theatre and dance legends who are tirelessly advocating for change in their communities:

The founding members of Black Theatre United, a new coalition to combat systemic racism in theatre, will appear on Thursday, June 18th at 8 PM ET. Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Brandon Victor Dixon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Lillias White will speak with Seth and James about the organization’s first initiatives and plans to empower the theatre community through activism.

Adrienne Warren co-founder, Amber Iman, co-founder,and Robb Nanus, executive directorof the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, will join Seth and James on Saturday, June 20 th at 8 PM ET to share more about how they are using the arts to drive social change.

at 8 PM ET to share more about how they are using the arts to drive social change. The company of Ballet Hispànico, America’s leading Latinx dance organization,will appear with executive director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro on Tuesday, June 23rd at 8 PM ET ahead of their upcoming 50th anniversary celebration. This will be the first “Stars In The House” episode EVER to feature live dancing!

All episodes support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Fans tuning in to each show will have the chance to ask questions about the stars’ crucial work, and can donate to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like every episode of “Stars in the House” – there will be LIVE music!