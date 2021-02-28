Goodspeed Musicals to Stream On Demand

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Goodspeed Musicals will now be offered a new streaming program called Goodspeed On Demand. Starting March 15, Goodspeed On Demand will offer a variety of streaming content ranging from “never-before-seen archive recordings of past Goodspeed productions to filmed theatrical performances by musical theatre legends to unique concerts from some of the best and brightest performers on the stage today.”

Each production will be available for an extended period of time, and new content will be added on a regular basis.

The streaming service will launch with the performance of Passing Through, which premiered at The Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre in 2019.

“We are delighted to provide Goodspeed-centric content via Goodspeed on Demand to audiences worldwide. Although we cannot yet welcome patrons back to our theatres, those near and far can now welcome Goodspeed into their home while supporting our theatre as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Byrd, Goodspeed’s managing director in a press release.

Passing Through will premiere on March 15, and will be available for viewing any time On Demand until April 4.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by clicking here or calling the Box Office at 860.873.8668 (Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Once a ticket is purchased, viewers will be emailed a unique link and passcode that can be used any time during the streaming period. Once the viewer clicks the link to watch, they will have 72 hours to view the video. Viewers can watch the entire show or watch part and come back later. Viewers will only need to purchase one ticket per household, but we ask everyone to please consider supporting Goodspeed and the performers by purchasing tickets for all those who will be enjoying the streaming event.”

