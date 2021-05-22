MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Tech

Google is Opening a Hands On Retail Store in New York City

Google is Opening a Hands On Retail Store in New York City

Apple has more than 500 retail stores across the world, now Google gets it first retail store in Chelsea. and pick out, try and buy a Pixel 5 smartphone, Nest thermostats, Fitbit smart devices and many other products.

The new location, is part of Google’s existing campus located at 15th and 9th street and will open this summer. The space will be designed in a way where ‘customers can experience our hardware and services in a helpful way,’ Jason Rosenthal, Google’s VP, Direct Channels & Membership wrote in a blog post.

Google said the new store will be located at 15th and 9th street and will open this summer

Related Items
Tech

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Tech

What You Need to Know About React Native

WriterMay 17, 2021
Read More

Applying AI to Drupal & What Impact Smart Algorithms Could Have on Your Business

WriterMay 13, 2021
Read More

Tips for choosing charging stations for electric vehicles

WriterApril 10, 2021
Read More

How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS

WriterApril 1, 2021
Read More

Implementing the SAP S/4HANA platform

WriterMarch 29, 2021
Read More

The Importance of SEO In A Successful Website

WriterMarch 29, 2021
Read More

Best Trucking Dispatch Software Solutions

WriterMarch 25, 2021
Read More

How elevators work—and how they changed modern life forever

WriterMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?

WriterMarch 19, 2021
Read More