Google is Opening a Hands On Retail Store in New York City

Apple has more than 500 retail stores across the world, now Google gets it first retail store in Chelsea. and pick out, try and buy a Pixel 5 smartphone, Nest thermostats, Fitbit smart devices and many other products.

The new location, is part of Google’s existing campus located at 15th and 9th street and will open this summer. The space will be designed in a way where ‘customers can experience our hardware and services in a helpful way,’ Jason Rosenthal, Google’s VP, Direct Channels & Membership wrote in a blog post.