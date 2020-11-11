MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Governor Cuomo Stop Punishing Manhattan

Governor Andrew Cuomo thinks he handled the COVID-19 crisis so well that he wrote a book on the subject American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This comes from a man who let criminals out of jail to roam the streets and bussed homeless men into 3 and 4 star hotels putting residences in jeopardy.

This is a man who forced nursing homes across New York to take in COVID positive patients that killed thousands of grandmothers and grandfathers. Between March 25 and May 8, approximately 6,326 COVID-positive patients were admitted to nursing homes, according to a state health department report. According to the COVID Tracking Project, 6,624 people have died of COVID-19 in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in New York, accounting for 26% of the state’s 25,275 COVID deaths. The number of deaths is actually much higher because, New York does not count the deaths of former nursing home residents who are transferred to hospitals and died there as nursing home deaths.

I guess criminals and the homeless are more important than the elderly and he thinks he handles the COVID crisis well.

Imposing his dictatorship he has now imposed a new round of lockdowns, but considering Manhattan has never been the place where the Covid spiked, why is he punishing the city that once was thriving?

Now bars, restaurants and gyms in the state have once again have to shut down at 10pm and he has capped the number of people who could attend private parties at 10. My question is how will he know? What is he psychic?

Ex-Brooklyn assemblyman Dov Hikind is publishing his own book titled Lessons in leadership: King Covidius Cuomo that mocks this man who cares so little about this once glorious city.

The rising COVID-19 is spiking in Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, so stop punishing Manhattan! 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

