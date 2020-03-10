Last Friday night Grammy Nominated vocalist, pianist, composer and arranger, Nicole Zuraitis brought her show “Generation of Her” show to the Beach Cafe.

Along with her two amazing female musicians, Israeli bassist Inbor Paz and Saxophonist Julieta Eugenio.

The intimate room is a wonderful venue for the trio because the audience is close and Nicole washable to turned the show into a party. Nicole set the mood with her opening number in Spanish and English-Cuando vuelca a tu lado-What a Difference a day Makes. Some of the musical women she payed tribute during her set are Billy Holiday, Maria Griever,Nina Simon, Dolly Parton Alicia Keys. She also included some of her original songs that were quite impressive. You can learn more about Nicole Zuraitis by going to her website www.nicolezmusic.com