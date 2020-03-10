MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Grammy Nominated Vocalist, Pianist, Composer and Arranger Nicole Zuraitis

Grammy Nominated Vocalist, Pianist, Composer and Arranger Nicole Zuraitis

Last Friday night Grammy Nominated vocalist, pianist, composer and arranger, Nicole Zuraitis brought her show “Generation of Her” show to the Beach Cafe.

Along with her two amazing female musicians, Israeli bassist Inbor Paz and Saxophonist Julieta Eugenio.

The intimate room is a wonderful venue for the trio because the audience is close and Nicole washable to turned the show into a party. Nicole set the mood with her opening number in Spanish and English-Cuando vuelca a tu lado-What a Difference a day Makes. Some of the musical women she payed tribute during her set are Billy Holiday, Maria Griever,Nina Simon, Dolly Parton Alicia Keys. She also included  some of her original songs that were quite impressive. You can learn more about Nicole Zuraitis by going to her website www.nicolezmusic.com

Cabaret

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

