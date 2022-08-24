Grammy Winner Billy Stritch to Honor Cy Coleman

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, welcomes back Grammy Award® winner Billy Stritch! Critically acclaimed for his “cool-as-ice delivery and his on-fire fingers dancing o’er the keys” and his “suave elegance” (BroadwayWorld), this mesmerizing entertainer returns on September 23 & 24 at 7pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/BillyStritch.

Billy Stritch is delighted to bring a brand new show to 54 Below, spotlighting the music of legendary tunesmith Cy Coleman. He’ll be joined this time by a swinging jazz trio (Tom Hubbard on bass and Ray Marchica on drums), all the better to perfectly celebrate one of Broadway and pop music’s jazziest composers. The show will include Cy’s biggest pop hits (“The Best Is Yet To Come,” “Witchcraft”), songs from his Broadway shows (Sweet Charity, City Of Angels), and many undiscovered and unknown gems.

Cy Coleman was the composer of a dozen Broadway scores and a multitude of “stand-alone” pop songs in addition to being a world-class jazz pianist. It was Billy’s honor to meet Cy in 1991 and the two formed a friendship built on their mutual love of jazz and showbiz. Billy almost always includes one or two of Cy’s compositions in his shows and is excited to be creating an evening of this great material for the very discerning 54 Below audience!

Billy Stritch: Cy Coleman Revisited plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 23 & 24 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $45-$55, with premium seats for $95. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/BillyStritch. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling(646) 476-3551.

Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

