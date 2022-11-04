Gran Centenario Brings Sights and Sounds of Region to Englightening

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Gran Centenario this week brought the glorious sights and sounds of Mexico to New York City with a grand celebration to honor  the launch of its smoothest expression and first ever Cristalino.

From enticing aromas to a bold finish, the event showcased the incredible feeling of being in the brand’s agave fields. Blindfolded and set to only hearing the sounds of the country there was an joyful immersion that allured guests into a Gran Centenario smooth and luxurious escape.

The overall captivating experience was a grand journey for attendees. The night finished with a truly magic sip.

Founded in 1857 by Lazaro Gallardo, the first ever Tequila Master Distiller in history, Gran Centenario is rooted in over 150 years of Mexican heritage and tradition and continues to expand its historic family portfolio with this exquisite new release.

Handcrafted in the highlands of Jalisco, all expressions of Gran Centenario (Plata, Reposado, Añejo, Leyenda, and now, Cristalino) are produced with 100% Blue Weber Agaves at Ex-Hacienda Los Camichines. Expertly crafted using the brand’s proprietary process, ‘Selección Suave’ – in which newly rested tequilas are blended with the smoothest aged reserves – Gran Centenario Cristalino uses the finest Añejo and Extra Añejo tequilas matured in American oak barrels. A first for the brand, the blended aged tequila is then finished in Calvados casks for a few months, before being filtered through a meticulous process with Mexican silver, transforming the aged tequila into a crystal-clear liquid. The resulting spirit has the smoothness and depth of an aged tequila, with hints of fresh apple and oak coming from the Calvados cask finish.

“It’s an exciting time for the Tequila category in the U.S., with new and existing tequila enthusiasts increasingly seeking out more premium products with different elements in finishing and aging,” said Alex Coronado, Head of Production and Master Distiller at Gran Centenario Tequila. “Gran Centenario Cristalino is a remarkable spirit and marks the first time we have finished our tequila in Calvados casks, and used silver in our Cristalino filtration process.  Producing an unparalleled taste to any other tequila out there, the result is a clear tequila, rich in notes of sweet agave, toffee, fresh apple, and oak.”

Gran Centenario Cristalino arrives in the U.S as the Cristalino category experiences exponential growth. First introduced in Mexico over a decade ago with the help of Coronado, Cristalino makes up over 35% of the high-end tequila category, and the U.S. is starting to see similar potential. As the latest offering from Mexico’s number one selling tequila1, Gran Centenario Cristalino offers a truly transformative, smooth yet complex profile from the very first sip.

 

 

 

 

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

